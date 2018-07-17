Re: the July 16 article "Earthweek: Diary of a Changing World."
As a native New Englander who grew up on east coast beaches, I feel compelled to point out that in addition to the Panamanian monkeys and "...three other groups of nonhuman primates that have used stones for tools," seagulls and other sea birds use beach stones as tools — can openers — all the time, dropping their prey from aloft onto the stones, then retrieving the meat.
Tom Simolaris
Oro Valley
