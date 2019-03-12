Why doesn't the paper list all the UA sports being live streamed? Despite so few women's basketball games being shown on PAC-12 television, I still was able to watch their games being live streamed. Tonight UA athletes were shown playing softball and baseball as well as swimming in the PAC-12 Men's Championship. Anyone who can watch a PAC-12 channel on TV, can watch the live stream on their computer or via an App. I suspect many readers are not aware of the UA live streamed sports available. Please include them in your listing of televised sports.
Katherine Shindel
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.