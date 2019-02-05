I commend the writers of recent letters bemoaning the disappearance of correct grammar these days. I'm appalled when these common errors are committed by educators and journalists! Small wonder people have grammatical troubles! Hooray to the writer who explained the difference between adverbs and adjectives. Kudos, too, to the most recent writer who added several other pet peeves. I would like to add my own two cents.
Just two letters above the "Grammatically speaking" letter of Jan. 30 was a request to Raul Grijalva to "call for another boycott, like he did after SB 1070 passed." Dear people, "like" compares NOUNS! VERBS are compared by "as" or "as if." Thus, "call for" (a verb) should be compared to "as he did." (Remember the old cigarette ad in the '50s, "Winston tastes good like a cigarette should," which, after complaints from a more grammatically-informed public at the time, was corrected to "tastes good AS a cigarette should."
I could go on...
Miriam Pattison
Midtown
