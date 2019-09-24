Re: the September 19 article "Backlash against Castro spotlights double standard."
In her column on September 19, 2019 Esther Cepeda claims the she was stopped and asked for a receipt as she exited the store. She infers that this was because she was not “white”.
In her reference to “a big box store” I will assume it is Wal Mart. When I bought a toaster oven at Wal Mart, the plain box was loose in the cart. I was stopped as I left to have my receipt checked. I said to the checker, that Wal Mart was getting like Costco, which always checks the receipt as the customer exits. He patiently explained to me that the policy was to check the receipt when there is a loose (not bagged) item in the cart. That seemed reasonable to me.
According to Reuters, Wal Mart looses three billion dollars per year to theft. I felt no hurt.
Art Di Salvo
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.