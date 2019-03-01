To the letter writer who states Medicare denied his wife’s hospital expenses because she was not in the hospital for two nights, I encourage him to call the Pima Council on Aging’s Medicare helpline to ask for more information. If the patient is on Original Medicare, Medicare Part A co-insurance for hospital stays is -0- for the first 60 days after a $1364 deductible is satisfied. Is the spouse on a Medicare Advantage plan through a private insurer? They have to cover the same things as Original Medicare, but can have different deductibles/co-insurance. Was his wife on Observation status only as opposed to actually being admitted for the appendectomy? The denial and/or Observation status may be appealable, but regardless, it is important for him—and all Medicare participants— to understand their benefits. Call the knowledgeable volunteers at PCOA.
Eileen Jackson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.