Re: the Jan. 25 letter to the editor "Use of adverbs is quickly disappearing."
Thank you to the letter writer for bringing up the issue of the disappearing adverbs. I would also like to mention the trend toward the incorrect use of "a" and "an." If the noun following begins with a vowel, then "an" should be used. If the noun following begins with a consonant, then "a" should be used. If in doubt, just listen to how it sounds. A dog and an apple is how you would speak it — not an dog and a apple. When this started, I do not know, but it is increasingly being seen in print. Horrors!
Mary Bennett
Oro Valley
