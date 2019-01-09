Amazing pill! Big Pharma afraid! You see these words in half page ads in the Star numerous times a week. Whenever you do, beware. You never see the ingredients or the name and address of the company. What you do see in tiny print at the bottom is that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. In other words, all of the claims in the ad lack adequate data to substantiate them.
These are “natural” products that aren’t covered by food and drug law. Do you really think that Big Pharma doesn’t know about these products and wouldn’t be offering them if they really worked? And would you normally deal with a company whose name and address are unknown to you? These are barely legal scams. If you must use such products, at least get them at a health products store.
Al Westerfield
Ajo
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.