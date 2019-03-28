I am sorry to learn that the “Star” recently laid off sixty press operators. Will we subscribers now get a break on our subscription rates? In 2016 my monthly 7 day delivery rate was $32.43. Now it’s $56.52 ($624) per yr. Almost a 75% increase. Back then I was charged $4.00 each for 5 special editions and now its $5.00 each for 16 editions containing extra content I don’t want. I am spending over $750 a year to receive a mediocre paper whose content is mostly AP generated. Wednesday thru Sunday also costs $624 per yr. Just getting the Sunday’s edition is $600 a year. Seems the business model is to move everyone over to digital only. I guess I will have to get use to eating breakfast looking at a 10” tablet screen that is displaying a 11”x 22" page.
Andrew Gullo
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.