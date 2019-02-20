Re: the Feb. 19 letter to the editor "Maybe it's not entirely the cartels' fault."
I thoroughly agree with the letter writer's assessment of drug use and responsibility. I'd go a bit farther with the responsibility part. I don't recall where I heard or read that a border resident felt the problem was the demand for drugs here in the states being the main incentive for the drug trade.
I feel our use of drugs has been glorified by the media, condoned by many and contributed to the lifestyles of excess that permeates our culture. Our sports figures, movie stars, singers, executives and politicians often fail to demonstrate respectable, responsible behavior and choices. Seems to me we could start with our values in these areas to "make America great again."
Sonia Maxwell
Northeast side
