Re: the April 5 article "Japanese study says cats respond to the sound of their name."
This article mentions the results of two studies which will not change anything. One Japanese study said that cats respond to the sound of their own names. Anyone with a cat could have told you that. The other study refuted a previous study that said that moderate drinking was good for your health. Anyone who wants to give up drinking may use this study to do that. Anyone who doesn't want to give up drinking will wait for the next worthless study to support his drinking. I realize that the newspaper needs to fill space and these studies make interesting reading, but I would rather have a picture of a puppy, a kitten, or a baby.
Mimi Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.