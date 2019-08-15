He says" They-the white ones growing up in the new suburbs, at least-were flush with cash, brimming with modern conceits, etc. Where the heck does he get his biased info? I graduated High School in 1969 as a white boy and we had no suburbs in Wichita Kansas. My parents were 42 when I was born in 1951 and my Dad worked 12 hours a day at Boeing, sometimes 7 days a week and also did all sorts of odd jobs. Both Mom and Dad came from farms and through the Great Depression. We lived in a 2 bed house and in the summers helped our relatives harvest on the farms. I worked and saved money and bought my own car after joining the Air Force in 1970. We lived through some hard times including a strike at Boeing in 1966. So not all of us were the privileged white kids!! Real journalists are not biased!!! Just sayin!!
jerry Ferguson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.