Re: the June 6 letter "Apply tariff strategy to firearms deaths."
The only problem is that you are thinking somewhat like the Democrats. IT’S THE GUN, IT’S THE GUN!!!
Have you ever seen a gun get down off a shelf, load itself, go out and start shooting people??? I haven’t. There is one other major factor---The Human holding the gun and pulling the trigger. Run dealers and manufacturers out of business, that bad guy is going to get a gun. The same way he does now, someone else buys it for him, or steal it. More guns in the hands of responsible lawfully armed citizens will do the most to thwart these idiots who want to make a name for themselves. Again, with this last incident, They published the clowns name I don’t know how many times. WRONG!! That’s what they want.
Well, that’s my two cents worth. Thank You.
Tom Reininger
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.