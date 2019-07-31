in America today, whether Christian, Jew or other, most persons would agree that the Constitution is the basis for interpersonal conduct as well as for political conduct.
Christians, Jews and others consider The Ten Commandments contain good advice with respect to interpersonal relations. Many Americans are aware of the 7 Deadly Sins.
The Racist's actions and/or oratory disregard or lack knowledge of decent behavior toward others.
Primarily it is during oratory the Racist displays weakness of character through proclaiming advocacy of
jealousy, egotism and hate.
My ancestry is Irish. Once upon a time Irish were subjected to racism. Racism is an issue of the past & present,
The past should stay with us only to improve the future. Obama was President. Trump is a Racist.
The future is what YOU make it. My generation (born in the 1920's) did a good job. Get together for America's sake
Billy Conn
Midtown
