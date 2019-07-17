Re: the July 7 article "No opinion column will change the ethics of abortion."
I agree with Jeffrey McConnell that minds are usually not changed by another's opinion. One thing is abundantly clear about the second of his "two easy concessions that pro-choice supporters should make" and that is that men should not have a voice as to what a woman decides about her body. Whether it is rape or incest or a drunken spree or an accident, the fact remains that only the woman's life and body are affected by any resulting pregnancy. Many men have to be forced to provide support. Some men just "disappear". Others are willing to perform their "duty" as they define it. The only sure thing is that a pregnant woman has fewer options. Having a baby will profoundly affect her life and future in ways men can't imagine.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
