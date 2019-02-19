So, after nearly 30 years of cartooning and after apologizing for his mistake, you pull Wiley Miller from our newspaper? And the mistake: burying a common but politically incorrect vulgarism in scribbles in one panel of a cartoon that it takes a magnifying glass to decipher! Seems harsh, but then I don’t know anyone who has never made a mistake.
I respectfully request that you reconsider your decision. Particularly in this day and time, we need Wiley to help offset the front-page news. In my opinion Wiley is one of the few cartoonists since Walt Kelly that has been able to consistently remind us to laugh at the inanities and absurdities that our society thrusts on us every day.
Louis Alrutz
Midtown
