Evil BIG Business or big government what is your pleasure? The recent Oklahoma decision on Johnson & Johnson concerning opioids hopefully will open the door for everyone to get some restitution from lots of different problems. Didn’t McDonalds have an aggressive advertising campaign for Big Mac’s? Maybe that is the reason I am overweight? Then again “drink responsibly”, was that an aggressive enough comment to limit drinking? Why am I responsible for how much alcohol I consume? Can’t we hold the alcohol industry responsible for how much I drink? The doctor said take these pills they will stop the pain and I always listen to my doctor except about; losing weight, reducing alcohol, exercise, smoking… Why must I be responsible for my choices and action? Isn’t it someone else fault?
George Gluski
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.