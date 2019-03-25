When, some years ago, I belonged to a Cowboy Action shooting club. Once a month we would go to an area just off Helvetia road (near Rosemont mine area). We would set up and shoot at our steel targets with very light loads. We had very strict rules about safety and leaving the area as clean or cleaner than we found it. This area was on a marked but totally unused section road as such, only used by people for various recreation purposes.
When we wanted to have an overnight two day affair, we were denied permission to have campers on the sandy roadway, because tire tracks would be too damaging. This is in an area that is totally changed every time there is a heavy rain. I think it would be impossible for anyone to explain how tire tracks are so terrible, but destruction is OK.
Russell "Dusty" Silberschlag
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.