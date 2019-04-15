Re: the March 1 article "Senate OKs bill that limits requirements for hairstylists to a course on sanitation."
Well the Arizona legislature has done it again! According to SB1401, which supposedly just passed, it will now be unnecessary to need a Cosmetology license to style hair in a beauty shop. Really? As a licensed Cosmetology Instructor for almost 40 years in the state of Arizona, I KNOW a little bit about how scalp diseases can be transferred from one person to another through the multi-use of combs and brushes. And the School book which I taught from covers such diseases throughout out THREE chapters! We are also TRAINED in the use of curling irons, blow dryers, and all the various instruments we use everyday to style a head of hair! I have held my license up over the years to scrutiny and inspection from the Arizona State Board of Cosmetology for over almost FIVE DECADES! And now you say just someone "with a knack for doing hair" can set up shop next to my station in a salon? HOW DARE YOU!!!!
Robert Ulsrud
East side
