On Tuesday 2/19/2019 you published an article with the headline “ Grand Canyon Radiation Levels High for Years” on the front page. The story was really about three buckets of rocks (supposedly uranium ore) that had been kept by park personnel in a building visited by the public. More a story about park personnel negligence nothing to do with the park. A response from a Rupublic reporter to rebut the claims of park personnel on potential radiation exposure was published today in the Tucson & Region Section C page three. Really! So it appears the Star is more interested in inflammatory reports than balanced reporting. This feels a little like Yellow Journalism to me.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
