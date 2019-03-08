For the next many months we are going to hear “socialism” screamed from the rooftops over EVERY Democratic position by our Republican friends and pundits proclaiming that we will turn our country into Venezuela. Funny they never mention Norway, Iceland, Finland or Canada.
I, for one, happen to like my socialist security. I am also happy with our socialist police and fire departments, our VA, our military our socialist roads and bridges. Speaking of roads and bridges, I’m also real happy with our socialist stop lights and stop signs, turn signals, lane dividers, street signs etc. can you imagine our town without these intrusive government regulations?
I, for one, am happy to be called a Democratic Socialist.
Buddy Gill
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.