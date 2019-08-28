Four days ago I underwent an inguinal hernia repair. I'm already back to exercising on the treadmill and doing chores, with negligible discomfort. The procedure took all of thirty minutes in an outpatient surgical center. This repair touts a long term hernia recurrence rate of under one percent, and chronic pain as a complication is virtually unheard of.
What's unique about this procedure is that only ONE surgeon in the United States performs it! It is done via the skin side, without mesh or laparoscopy. The surgeon is located in Florida, and I travelled there to get it done. I'd do it again.
With mesh being so prone to serious complications and laparoscopy so invasive, I don't understand why general surgeons prefer to approach inguinal hernias with mesh and laparoscopes exclusively. Is it that the laparoscope and mesh industries dominate the culture and thinking within surgical training programs nation wide? All surgeons might care to consider this and the notion of "standard of care".
Stephen Hansen
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.