Employed-Unemployed. It appears that the number of employed in this country is on the upsurge. I have only one question, how many of the newly employed are already employed and are taking on a second job for financial reasons. Is a person taking on a second job reported by his employer as a new hire and included as newly employed ? I would assume that if you wanted to play the numbers game you should remove the doubly employed employee from the employed list, which would, of course, decrease the number of newly employed. The use and misuse of statistical data in this country is mind boggling and the method and origin of this data is highly questionable. The Census Bureau has rules and regulations to insure its data is factually accurate. What about a doubly employed stat.
Would our president take credit for this accomplishment too?
Aubrey :Smokey" Evans
West side
