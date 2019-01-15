Re: the Jan. 11 online article "Is Steve Harvey's Daytime Talk Show Leaving NBC?"
You people are awful, you do it all the time take away from something that’s really good. I love Kelly Clarkson she probably would do really good with her own show, but why get rid of Steve Harvey he’s a sure thing, you should’ve at least asked him what he thought but no you just go right ahead and be jerks. That’s why People get aggravated with TV because of the way the channels do things like this. We need Steve Harvey’s talk show and Kelly Clarkson’s talk show — figure it out.
Dee Dee Nestor
Chester, N.H.
