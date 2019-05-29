When people say they have “strong religious convictions” about something, there are questions that I would like to ask them:
Why do you have these “strong religious convictions”? Where do they come from?
Did it ever occur to you that your beliefs could be mistaken?
Have you examined your beliefs for their validity in today’s world?
Who or what do you consider “authority” and why? Is this valid?
Are you looking for “absolutes” in world full of variables?
Thank you.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.