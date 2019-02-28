The Catholic Church, trying to repair and resolve the rampant sex abuse at its core, is ignoring the enormous elephant responsible for the scandals: The celibacy rule. Demonizing sexuality, a basic urge of nature, has led to this taint that threatens the entire establishment. When is the Pope going to face this head-on?
Is he willing to be ousted — a pity, since he has proved to be a popular and thoughtful pontiff who eschews many of the trappings of power — just because this rule has to be upheld? Why? Open your eyes and your heart, Francis, and make celibacy at least optional, and protect the children, youth and nuns who will continue to suffer as long as there is this prohibition in place. Is the Catholic Church so rigid it cannot eliminate a dangerous rule that is undermining its very existence and message? Be bold and act!
Maria Cadaxa
Downtown
