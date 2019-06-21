This week is Bulk and Brushy pick-up on Eastside. The crew doesn’t always come on Monday, but the men, trucks and little front loaders can come any day this week. My problem is that scavengers come morning, noon and night to scoop up any “curb junk” and put that stuff in their trucks or trailers. These (usually) men are speeding up and down our streets trying to out-grab other trash seekers. City of Tucson tells neighborhoods weeks, really months ahead of time so residents can get their tree trimmings and junk furniture out on curb.
My idea is to have Mayor and Council try to make a law that scavenging any item(s) from curbs or alleys, during B&B week, city wide, would be cited by TPD! Items picked up by “curb pirates” just go to their homes/yards or to another country nearby. One mans trash is another’s Treasure! Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!
Kenneth Unwin
Southeast side
