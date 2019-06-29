AZ legislators once again show their contempt for their constituents. First, they pass a last-minute per diem increase, even for Phoenix area members. Several supporting quotes from legislators: "Let's ignore the folks that will beat us up over it, 'cause it will go away. This will be forgotten. ' Others worry about the 'optics. Meaning how it looks for lawmakers to vote themselves a tax break during the same session when they twiddled away the chance to fix the consequence of the new US tax laws.. Another urged unanimity so as to fool the voters who 'threaten us with retaliation.' Fortunately, Gov. Ducey vetoed the measure. thus incurring a thinly veiled threat that the veto will make it more difficult for the legislature to work with him
I am appalled by this brazen, condescending, arrogant tone in the Capitol. Remember, they think you won't remember their self-serving priorities, Well, I will. Mark your calendar to vote against your incumbent in the next election Bring him home.
Paige Hamner
Northeast side
