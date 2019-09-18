City of Tucson needs a special agency to go and fine people with homes that has all of this trash piled around their houses. Tucson has the biggest and unsightly areas I have ever seen in a large city . Looks like a third country with trash piled around their homes. California has these special agencies that concentrates on this unstable and unsanitary problem. They usually have rats and cockroaches roaming in the trash piles. Not good for people or pets. If they can't have people go out to the properties to inspect them then they need to offer city pick ups for the trash. It is horrible here.
Terrie Velasquez
Green Valley
