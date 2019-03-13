Regarding the piece you ran on the benefits of spice, just how much of it at each use, or frequency of use will make a difference in the long run . We see this all the time; eat this as it will be good for or reduce (fill in the blank here). It would be nice to have some guidelines and or specifics with regard to how much turmeric, cinnamon, garlic or whatever will truly help. Is this just straight up advertising for the spice industry or good and helpful information for the average person to read, say that's nice to know, but??? Well this average person wants to know more and believes more specifics should be included in any pieces like this in the future.
Debbie Smith
North side
