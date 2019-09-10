Departing from politics for just a moment, here are two simple questions for your readers: (1) When did time begin? (2) How far does outer space extend?

Jim Reinertson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments