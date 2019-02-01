Re: the Jan. 29 letter to the editor "Grammar woes now a reoccurring theme."
The letter razes a interesting point regarding the proper use of “a” and “an.” There very important to get right! Fourtunately, I did so in the forth grade! Her letter also has caused me to lament a issue she didn’t raise: typo’s. Two many times, they escape notice do to ones over-reliance on spell check.
Perhaps this devolution of the English language is merely a faze (doutful), but it shore does phase me! Stunning! Why, it can almost cause a amature proofreeder to loose his mind.
What’s that sound I here? William Safire spinning.
Kevin Keresey
Midtown
