Re: the Aug. 14 article "Google knows where you've been."
Google and its burgeoning toolbox of handy dandy products have become ubiquitous in our lives. To the point we lose perspective on what Google is exactly. Google develops "cool stuff" to earn their investor's real money. Maximizing profit is its motive du jour et demain. Selling ads and e-data mining are primary ways it goes about it. Tracking us is another.
My take, if Google wants to know I'm in Oro Valley sitting on my BarcaLounger or in Timbuktu sitting on a yak, then whatever their tariff, I simply decide if I'm willing to pay it. If something doesn't work for me, then I won't use Google search or Maps or an Android phone. Google doesn't indenture me to its culture. Theirs is an open invitation extended to be accepted or not. Life is a continuing quid pro quo. Personal to each options for all. I'll Google that.
Michael Sevier
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.