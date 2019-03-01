My dad's siblings were overweight before it was common. They all died prematurely. I have lost friends in the recent past due to diabetes, heart issues, and cancer exacerbated by high body mass index. I loved my friends and family and encouraged them to loose the pounds. In the end, we all lost. Obesity kills, and it's an epidemic. Just because it's common doesn't mean it should be the norm. What will it take to scale back this growing problem?
Tim O'Connor
West side
