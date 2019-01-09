As a reader of the Arizona Daily Star for nearly 20 years, I am baffled by the ongoing spate of letters complaining the Star has no conservative content. Is this a coordinated push to change the paper into something most of its readers don’t want to see? The content of the editorial page has changed significantly over the past several years to include contributors who are definitively conservative.
I read this content. It provides me with insight into the viewpoints of conservative Americans without having to watch Fox News or go on websites I prefer not to frequent. I certainly hope the Star will not move away from its strong voice for progressive values in Southern Arizona! Condemning fact reporting as “fake news” is as worrisome as it is tiresome. Your readers need your objective focus on state and local issues as well as fact checking national issues.
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.