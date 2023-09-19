





We want choices

Re: the Sept. 10 letter “Democrats need more choices.”

I heartily agree with the letter writers who want a choice, not an echo, in the selection of a Democratic candidate for the Presidency in 2024. As a scholar of American politics and the Presidency, it is unfortunate that President Joe Biden has chosen to run for re-election at the age of 80. After serving eight years as Vice President and four years as President, Biden has the opportunity to retire with grace and dignity. His four years as President have been very successful, and he could retire with an admirable record.

It is time to know when to fold ’em, Mr. President. The majority of Democrats are not favorably disposed to your re-election and want to see new leadership in The White House. There are several successful Governors who would be strong Democratic candidates in the national election: Jay Inslee of Washington, Gavin Newsom of California, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, among other potential candidates.

We want a choice, period.

Jeanne Clarke

Foothills

Renounce U.S. citizenship

Re: the Sept. 12 article “Pima County hit by ‘sovereign citizen’ filings.”

If it is true that: “Democracy is the worst form of Government except for all the others,” it would appear that a growing number of people are anxious to put that sentiment to the test. If they are so unset with our current form of government that they are willing to renounce their U.S. citizenship and adopt one from another country so be it. My suggestion is that they appear in person at any US embassy or equal, fill out the appropriate forms, submit the petition to apply for citizenship in the country they prefer and immigrate. If, however, they remain in the U.S.A. to enjoy the security and benefits afforded them as citizens, which by their actions they no longer wish to enjoy that they be immediately stripped of their right to vote, are classified as illegal immigrants as such immediately deported to the country they designated at their own expense! I am convinced this is probably best for all parties.

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Amen, Juan

The Republican US HOUSE Representatives from Arizona are an extreme group. District 6 Rep. Juan Ciscomani tries to have it both ways. He portrays himself as a moderate.

To a Republican audience, he says “Amen” to extreme proposals.

When they say, “Shut down the government and cut Social Security,” he says, “Amen.”

When they say, “Government oversight of mining pollution use is evil,” he says, “Amen.”

Ciscomani is highly partisan with a “charismatic Christian” background, believing that homosexuality is a sin, women’s healthcare is subject to religious restrictions, and the constitution is written to ensure Christian control of government.

A recent mining “conference” was hosted by Rep. Gosar. Ciscomani argued that government oversight of pollution, safety, ecology, and water use is unacceptable, and mining should not be taxed. His words were straight from libertarian master Charles Koch.

Ciscomani claims to be a bipartisan moderate. Don’t be fooled. He is aligned with MAGA.

Ricky Sage

Northeast side

Rein in PBMs

Dear editor,

As someone with Celiac Disease, growing up in an Italian family proved exceedingly difficult. Today, it is still a daily challenge just to go out to eat, let alone to effectively manage my symptoms. In order to help, I routinely rely on specialized prescription medications.

That’s why it’s appalling to know that the practices put in place by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are contributing to the higher out-of-pocket costs that I, and millions of other Americans, may face at the pharmacy. These groups have an inordinate amount of influence over the prescription drug market, controlling 80% of prescriptions available today.

Congress needs to do something about this, and President Biden’s proposal to add in more government price controls is not the answer. I hope Senator Kyrsten Sinema realizes this, and she can instead start by introducing legislation similar to the HELP Copays Act in the Senate, which would reform PBM practices that put profits above patients.

Jennifer Marziali

Downtown

Childhood cancer and Beads of Courage

Re: the Sept. 16 letter “Childhood cancer.”

This letter writer wrote that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and that childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease of children in this country. I wanted to highlight the locally founded and headquartered nonprofit organization, Beads Of Courage that has helped thousands of children, teens and their families to cope with serious illnesses by providing innovative arts in medicine programs at the local, national and international levels. All those children, teens, family members and clinicians deserve a shout-out for their fortitude, bravery and caring before during and after illness while facing those challenges. The founder and CEO, Jean Gribbon, and all the folks who work and volunteer at Beads Of Courage should also be applauded and thanked. Check them out at beadsofcourage.org.

Kim Stone

Midtown

How valuable is water?

When I lived in a poor country in Southeast Asia, I visited some isolated villages. In one, the women got up very early and walked almost a mile to get their water. They made as many trips as was needed to bring back the bare minimum amount of water needed for people and animals.

Since one can live only a few days without water, it is the most valuable possession that they have! They did not waste their valuable water.

In contrast, in our country, safe drinking water is delivered to our homes with no effort on our part. We use all of the water that we want. Much of it is wasted. We have the mistaken idea that there is all of the water that we want. That is not true; we are in a water crisis. We must conserve water and eliminate wastage.

So I ask you, “How valuable is water to you?

George Riek

South side

Invasive grasses

Yesterday, I drove up the Mt. Lemmon highway to enjoy the cool weather in the Santa Catalina Mountains. The infestations of Buffelgrass, Fountain Grass, and Natal Grass I saw along the highway up to approximately Molino Basis are disgusting and dangerous. The U.S. Forest Service should be ashamed of its lack of management of this potential fire threat.

Lee Cooper

Foothills

Aim high

This year, El Tour de Tucson celebrates its 40th anniversary. What could be more fitting — and more exciting — than a Davis Monthan fly-over to mark the occasion?

Brian Dolan

Northeast side

Blighted properties

Re: the Sept. 17 article “Tucson to crack down on blighted properties.”

I don’t think you will find many that disagree with the need for a faster and more focused effort on fixing up blighted properties in Tucson. As the article confirms, resolution doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and to create change it takes a coordinated effort by the city, neighborhood associations, and concerned citizens such as Ronni Kotwica.

As the former President of the Palo Verde Neighborhood Association, Roni Kotwica has always been my neighborhood association’s go-to person when difficult questions arise. She’s always eager to help and consult with neighboring associations on how to organize or what city officials to contact with me neighborhood concerns. Bravo Ronni for continuing to lead in other areas.

Presently, the VANS team’s salaries will be funded by “vacancy savings,” but future costs of the program should be funded by the recouped lien dollars associated with the program — so as not to create another bureaucracy funded by taxpayer dollars.

Emery Nicoletti