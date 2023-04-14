Recipe for disaster

Imagine: A large college campus, a shopping mall or an outdoor concert in a state with unrestricted concealed carry rights.

Add: Thousands of students, shoppers or concert-goers wearing baggy clothes and carrying backpacks. How many are carrying a weapon?

Fold in: One or more deranged, angry, heavily armed shooters bent on killing as many people as possible. These people are dressed as the other students, shoppers or attendees.

Mix in: The fact that many of those in attendance subscribe to the theory that the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

Blend in: Scores of law enforcement in uniform and/or plainclothes answering the active shooter call. Will they be able to differentiate between the good guys with a gun and bad guys with a gun? Will the good guys with guns be able to identify other good guys with guns or plain clothes cops.

Combine: All the above ingredients and you have a recipe for disaster.

James L. Peterson

Oro Valley

GOP guns over peopleAnother horrific mass shooting of little kids and school employees, in the land of gun worship where human life is less valuable than your right to have guns. There is much talk of mental health, as if that somehow negates easy access to weapons and our sick, gun-glorifying culture. Republican Barry Moore of Alabama, along with George Santos and Lauren Boebert, are proposing a bill to make the AR-15 our “national gun.” Sheer lunacy.

What next, mass shooters memorialized on a Mount Rushmore-type monument? Some in Congress are sporting AR-15 lapel pins, a nice touch. My favorite, the Christmas cards of politicians’ families smiling, holding their assault rifles around the Christmas tree. Just what is the message there? Would these gun fetishists choose another holiday greeting or a different lapel pin if their child became a victim of gun violence? What is wrong with these people? Why would anyone vote for someone who values unrestricted gun access over a child’s life? Talk about questionable mental health!

Deborah Klumpp

Oro Valley

School killers

Come all of you fathers and mothers / Let’s take to the streets

You can’t change a thing / If you don’t use your feet

And raise up your voices / Let them ring loud and clear

It’s no way to live / If we’re living in fear

Our children are dying / At the end of a gun

We must band together / To get something done

So make up your signs / And raise up your voice

There’s no going back / And there’s only one choice

To save every child we must / Be present and clear

For our children’s lives / Are important and dear

Yes, the lives of our children / Are important and dear

Richard Harper

Northeast side

The Tennessee three

It is bad enough that the Republican super-majority of the Tennessee Legislature intended to expel members for voicing their opinion that the Legislature should do something about gun violence in the wake of the horrible, but sadly routine, Nashville shooting. How could the Republican Legislature make that position any worse? Yet they found a way — only expelling the two young Black male members while sparing the one white female member. Ideological differences were not enough for the majority. They had to stoop to overt racism. Is uppityness a word?

Rick Jones

Downtown

Anti-abortion is the new witch hunt

Sixteenth-century Catholic inquisitors and 21st-century Republican anti-abortionists appear to be very similar in their fanaticism, hatred of women and obsession to persecute anyone who is not subscribed to their ideology. We are, indeed, facing a new witch craze that is deeply irrational, political and a religious power drive. Both then and today, we live through a paradigm shift determined by new scientific, medical, and philosophical concepts, and it seems that those fighting against any form of abortion for whatever reason are clinging to a highly conservative ideology in order to avoid handling the really urgent matters we face today globally. Trying to ban all abortions, whether medically or ethically necessary, reflects a desperate attempt to hang on to a simplistic, binary worldview determined by traditional patriarchy at a time when society is changing radically. No abortion is an easy thing, but there are many very complex, even painful circumstances, so brutally banning it outright is typical of dictatorial regimes such as Iran or North Korea.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

GOP will sink us

Re: the April 7 article “Bad judgment caused Titanic’s sinking.”

I was puzzled by former Rep. Gary Franks column comparing the U.S. to the Titanic. His three terms in office apparently offered little insight into economics or international affairs. Most economists say inflation is largely the result of the pandemic: supply issues and then recent buying spree by the public. And how is Pres. Biden supposed to “protect the U.S. from its foes”? Of nine problems blamed on Biden, only the “Afghanistan debacle” was on his watch. And it was engineered by GOP Trump through deals with the Taliban, a weakened Afghan government and release of 5,000 Taliban. All other items were initiated by foreign governments. Frank says Biden’s sanctions did not prevent Russia invading Ukraine, but Biden’s leadership pulled NATO together to support Ukraine and hamper Russia’s victory. Does Rep. Franks think the president can control other countries? Mr. Frank’s GOP party seems to lack any platform or solutions, but simply blames and accuses Democrats. GOP is the deficit leadership that will sink this country.

Cindy Chojnacky

Northeast side

Put taxpayers first

Re: the April 9 article “Crypto poses real tax evasion concerns.”

After reading this article I’ve concluded that tax-and-spend Democrats are worried their source of income for financing such important projects as free bus rides in Tucson may be imperiled.

The opinion column dealt with cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin. Some geniuses have found a way to evade government (IRS) and banking control, and therefore let free-market investors escape federal, state and local tax consequences.

No wonder our president broke his pledge and decided to renew Alaskan gas/oil drilling. Gotta get tax money from those Republican capitalists somehow, despite all the jobs it would create.

Instead of city council trying to coax our great university to give free rides to students able to afford UA’s tuition, how about giving taxpayers a tax refund?

Jack Calaway

Northeast side

Conceal carry permit

In Arizona and many other states, a citizen can obtain a Conceal Carry Permit that allows them to carry a concealed weapon. To obtain this permit, the potential card holder must attend a full-day class at his own cost and be fingerprinted. A background check is also conducted by the State. With so much gun violence occurring in our country by many, I wonder how many of the evil-doers are CCP holders. I am guessing very few. Instead, crimes using weapons are conducted by bad guys, the real criminals. Stop blaming the legitimate gun owner and start punishing the criminals instead of excusing their behavior and letting them skate.

Loyal M. Johnson Jr.

Oro Valley

Insincerity

To our legislators who refuse to address the murder of our children: Stop trying to fool us with your ineffective solutions. You refuse to address even obvious steps like red flag laws. Your priorities are clear and you need to own them. Spare us your insincere “thoughts and prayers.”

Richard Eaton

West side

EVs beat hybrids for emissions

Re: the April 11 letter “Hybrid over EV.”

I applaud the writer’s enthusiasm for finding ways to lower his carbon footprint. Eliminating fossil fuel use is absolutely necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

He is mistaken when it comes to his criticism of EVs relative to hybrids. Hybrids are excellent cars and can have a small carbon footprint. But modern EVs can beat the best of them.

Interested readers should go to carboncounter.com, a MIT website that compares the lifetime cost and carbon emissions for conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Users can modify assumptions about car use, cost of fuel, miles traveled, and so on.

The bottom line? Here in Arizona, a Tesla Model 3 standard range driven 13,000 miles per year and owned for seven years has a 40% smaller carbon footprint than a Ford Fusion Hybrid, and 15% smaller than a Prius Prime, one of the most efficient hybrids.

Edward Beshore