Prop. 412

Re: the April 14 article “Prop 412 does nothing for climate change.”

Voters should vote No on Prop. 412. Sami Hamed’s opinion column is an excellent analysis of why we should oppose Proposition 412. To summarize, 412 is asking all Tucson residents to pay increased rates to TEP so that residents in wealthier neighborhoods can protect their property values by placing transmission lines underground. In my neighborhood, there was no consideration of our property values when in the past year TEP installed two approximately 70-foot-high steel transmission poles with multiple, monstrous cross-arms sticking out. They are directly in front of houses, but our neighborhood is a low-income area, so to hell with us.

The idea that 412 is a great booster to fight climate change is also very misleading. As Hamed stated, only $500,000 per year will go to climate initiatives for the first 10 years. $4.5 million will go to laying the underground lines. Let the residents of those neighborhoods pushing for 412 pay increased rates or their own funds.

Jessica Hamdan

West side

Please be sensible

First off, I will state I am a gun owner. Long guns, handguns, lots of guns. Here is the problem with gun control. It cannot be all or nothing. Right now, the NRA is in a strong bargaining position. This needs to be used while it still can. Sooner or later there will be a point where negotiation ends, and legislating begins. At one time anyone could own a Thompson Submachine Gun. When they were outlawed, the sun still came up the next day. The misuse of AR-15 style rifles needs to end and it needs to happen while the NRA is still able to call the shots. Produce some sensible stuff and come out looking like the good guy. Don’t let this opportunity go by.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

Eggs that already started rotting

Can anyone tell me why Arizona lawmakers would consider legally allowing the sale to Arizona’s public of AA eggs that have been declared to be up to six days past the start of the deterioration of those eggs? Such a decision by our esteemed lawmakers brings to my mind that appeasing issues with the egg producers may be more important to them than any consideration of issues regarding Arizona’s public...those nice folk who elected those lawmakers. Has anyone considered the fact that there may be just too many eggs being produced? Perhaps Arizona’s folk don’t want to eat eggs that could be already on the road to rotting. Frankly, the only eggs I eat are those cooked in some prepared food that I purchase. Studies have shown that eating animal protein (including eggs) can be related to a variety of cancers. So, why would I eat them?

Sue Thompson, M.D.

(Retired)

SaddleBrooke

Federal vs. state rights

With school shootings tragically having become commonplace — we urgently need to decide on our interpretation of our Second Amendment.

When our Bill of Rights (First 10 Amendments) was ratified in 1791 — we were a fledgling nation of 13 states — with — ‘The Right to bear Arms’ being widely construed to mean state militias in support of our federal government.

Lever action breech loading rifles did not become commonplace until a century later during our Civil War and we had no assault weapons capable of firing 45 rounds per minute.

With red states advocating homeschooling, Christian-themed libraries and gun ownership and blue states advocating public education, public libraries and bans on assault weapons, we need to decide whether we wish to live under one set of laws for all of our citizens or whether we wish to live under the laws of state governors and legislators.

Richard Donahue

Huachuca City

Good air and money with an electric car

Our planet is a big space capsule, not easily replaced. That is why we have installed solar on our first home some 14 years ago, our business and our newer home. We purchased the first sold Nissan Leaf in 2010, still performs flawlessly — with 13 years of service only replacing wipers and the auxiliary little car battery to start the car. We replaced our gasoline car in 2013, Chevy Volt runs about 40 miles on electric most days. We’ve used about 150 gallons of gas over the last 10 years — basically when we drove to Phoenix and back. It was a good bridge vehicle until batteries and infrastructure were more advanced. While we have a 220v charger, we normal just use 110v — which is better for the battery. Yes, we are signaling virtue to save our planet for our children, our children’s children and generations to come.

Dennis Embry

Foothills

Far-wrong Republicans

Instead of calling them “far-right” Republicans (and affiliated religious leaders), because they are so in the wrong, they are so mistaken, they should be called “far-wrong.” They insist on believing and repeating frequently debunked lies and repeatedly debunked conspiracy “theories.” They are racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQ people, anti-diversity, anti-immigrant, anti-freedom, anti-gun control, and against any religion that is different from theirs. They see anyone who is different as a threat. These religious leaders steer their followers wrong. These “far-wrong” Republicans and their affiliated religious pals are a threat to our democracy. For example, just look at what is happening in Florida where Ron DeSantis is a wannabe dictator.

How does one get through to them about how erroneous their ideas are?

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Ranked choice voting

It is surprising that opponents of ranked choice voting claim that it is just too complicated. While there may be several steps involved in determining the winner in a ranked choice election, the rules for each step are straightforward and simple. If you can follow recipe instructions or March Madness from inception through the national championship game, you can understand ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting is a concept whose time has come!

Michael Price

Midtown

Religion must not dictate abortion policy

I am aware that some people feel that a heartbeat at 5-7 weeks, or neuronal activity at eight weeks constitutes human life. Similarly, I am aware that the laws of the 19th century considered it illegal to abort a fetus once “quickening” happened, at approximately 16 weeks. However, it is 2023 and these antiquated notions cannot alter factual evidence. The fact remains that the youngest documented premature baby to survive past age 1 was born at 21 weeks and 1 day old and spent 275 days in a NICU.

As medical science improves, fetal viability outside of the womb will also improve. It’s reasonable to limit abortions up to the time of viability of the fetus, but it defies reason for politicians to restrict abortion to their arbitrary standards, dictated by personal religious beliefs, held only by a minority. Religious factions will continue imposing their will on others unless decent people, within those factions, recognize that religion has no place in public policy.

Dr. Joshua Reilly, N.D.

North side

The world is now passing us by!

In light of the fact that our Congress does nothing more than take their respective political position, either Democrat or Republican, woke so to speak or conservative religious and/or guns, other nations are passing us by realizing that what matters to us does not matter to them. Major issues are not addressed, no oversight in banking, corruptness in our government at all levels (Congressional insider trading, ethics not enforced, representatives recommending overthrow of our government, etc.).

Apparently, this democracy is coming to an abrupt end. It is obvious China is offering much more to both our allies and enemies, and now money is moving from the USA to China for safekeeping and investment as we self-destruct.

It is a sad and unfortunate ending for what was a wonderful country.

If you look at the cause leading to the demise of democracies historically, we are right on course.

Richard McKenna

Northeast side

Transit: fares or free?

Re: the April 15 article “City Council shows contempt for residents’ bus safety concerns.”

This is to address Taylor Davidson’s opinion piece. He seems to argue that having people buy tickets will make public transport safer.

Mr. Davidson, please consider the following three points:

1. Some of the most violent acts in our nation are by people with guns. A disillusioned person who goes out and buys a gun that can kill many people all at once — would that person not be able to afford a bus ticket?

2. A disillusioned person mumbling to themself or ranting insensibly on a bus because that is one place they can be without spending money they do not have. Should that person be kept off the bus or helped toward sanity?

3. To quote public testimony from the 1950s McCarthy hearings: “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Kalyanraman Bharathan

Midtown

Gosar’s lies

So Arizona’s Gosar thinks the Ukrainians are Nazis and decries our country’s support for them. I am amazed that people like him are even elected. The unprovoked military invasion against a sovereign nation is exactly what the totalitarian government of Russia, using Nazis playbook, is guilty of. Another of Arizona’s twisted representatives embarrassing us on a worldwide stage.

Jon Cooper