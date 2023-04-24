We are lucky to have Bobby Robbins

During the past 30 years, I have interacted with six different University of Arizona presidents. Bobby Robbins is special. He is an innovator and by most objective measures, the university is better off than it was when he was hired. Test scores and GPA of new enrollees have increased significantly. Research funding is up. The UA is ranked higher by most publications. Our university is recognized as one of the premier Hispanic Servings Institutions in the country by the U.S. Department of Education.

The university (and Robbins in particular) became a model nationally for dealing with the COVID pandemic. He is an excellent fundraiser who connects with students, donors, alumni, and politicians. During his administration, the foundation’s endowment increased to over $1.2 billion. Our new Optical College is a national model, and the university recently secured over $160 million for a new immunology research center.

Every president has critics, and Bobby Robbins is no exception. But from my perspective we are lucky to have him.

Ted Hinderaker

Midtown

We can do better than Prop 412

The April 14, 16, 19 Star opinion pieces of Hamed, Rappaport and Kozachik were quite persuasive on the TEP franchise proposal (Prop 412). From several perspectives we can do better by spending time negotiating with TEP for more meaningful participation in our climate action response. TEP is part of the shareholder capitalism milieu and I believe the community wants them (and the UA) to have more skin in the game. Small changes to the status quo won’t do. Locking us into this 25-year agreement, as written, is not good. My wife and I have voted no on Prop 412 and think you should do the same.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

UA players flee both basketball programs

It’s the age-old story of Pandora’s box. College athletic directors and coaches (and university presidents) are focused on giving the fans exactly what they want — championship teams and elite players in order to fund huge capital projects associated with facilities and salaries. This has become perverse in form through the “transfer portal” created to make it easy for players to leave a program and even easier for coaches to “cherry pick” elite (but unhappy) athletes instead of having to recruit and develop players. The tail is wagging the dog…

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Wonderful doctors

They keep us alive!

In 2022 my aortic valve was slowly closing and I was having trouble breathing. At 86, I was not a good fit for open-heart surgery, but something had to be done or I would die. After several tests I qualified for a TAVR procedure. TAVR (also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation) is a less invasive procedure for replacing a diseased aortic valve. During the procedure, your TAVR doctor will use a catheter to implant a new valve within your diseased valve. TAVR can be performed through a small incision in the leg.

On Sept. 7, 2022, I had the procedure and it was successful. After 35 sessions of cardiac therapy, I was able to breathe normally.

I want to thank TMC and those wonderful doctors for keeping me alive — Dr. Peter Hanna, Dr. John Meaney, Dr. Algio, Dr. Waggoner, as well as the nurses at Pima Heart and Vascular who helped me through 35 sessions of cardiac therapy.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

No to Prop. 412

I will vote No. If Arizona, Tucson, or TEP were interested in helping the citizens and the environment, tens of thousands of mobile home owners could install solar panels. But TEP et.al. says “no.” So, no.

Peter Zabriskie

South Tucson

Artificially inflated gasoline prices

I find it curious that our gasoline prices have skyrocketed in Pima County / Tucson this year to date. At the beginning of the year (early January), our gasoline prices were hovering just over the $3 mark. This week they are now about $4.50 a gallon. These gas prices always seem to spike right before all the spring and summer driving trips and vacations. There is a variety of excuses for this, from refinery maintenance issues in South Texas, switchover to cleaner burning summer blends and the rising price of crude oil. This is very strange, since the current price of a barrel of oil is only $2 a barrel higher than early January ($80 vs $ 82). Also, cleaner burning fuel is not a mandated requirement in Pima County (only Maricopa County). Sounds to me like the big oil companies are trying to maximize profits again.

David Keating

Northeast side

Constitution

Re: the April 17 letter “Constitution.”

Yes, it was written by rich white men. But look what an awesome country it has begotten. Our founding fathers were like our beloved pooches; they had their “bad dog” side. And now the GOP is pooping all over the carpet that is Arizona.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Justice Clarence Thomas

Years ago, Anita Hill told us what kind of man Clarence Thomas is. Today, we have ample proof that she was right: he does not have the moral integrity to sit as a justice on the Supreme Court of our country. Unfortunately, he is just the tip of this particular iceberg.

Molly Kent

West side

Climate change

Choose one:

A. More development = Hotter temperatures due to heat island effect and less or no water to sustain population growth.

B. No more development = No increased temperatures due to heat island effect and more water available for the current population.

Dale Gehring