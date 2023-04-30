SB-1367 Defend the Guard Act

In light of the governor’s requirement that the legislature only send “good bills,” the Arizona Libertarian Party would like to draw attention to such a bill.

SB-1367, otherwise called the “Defend the Guard Act,” just passed through the Senate.

The purpose of the Defend the Guard Act is for states to reassert their rights under the 10th Amendment in the event the Federal government uses military force overseas. This bill would not allow the Arizona National Guard to be incorporated into the total fighting force unless a formal declaration of war is passed. This power is delegated specifically to Congress, one not exercised since World War 2.

If you believe “forever wars” of choice dominating American politics for the past 20 years need to come to an end — this is a bill for you!

The Arizona Libertarian Party urges you to contact your representatives and Governor Katie Hobbs today and tell them you want to see the Defend the Guard become the law. Make your voice heard.

Luis Bachelier, communications team with the Arizona Libertarian Party

Education solution

Most parents send their children to school to get an education. While some parents prefer their children remain ignorant in certain subjects.

Rather than having all the children be ignorant in these subjects, let’s develop a form that these parents can fill out indicating which subjects or books they want their children to be ignorant about. Copies of this form would be given to the respective teachers and librarians who would prevent these children from checking out these books or excusing these children when these subjects are being taught. The teachers, of course, would have to give the student a grade of I for Incomplete or, if possible, assign them an alternative lesson to learn.

Philip Brown

Prop 412 shouldn’t divide neighborhoods“Divide and Conquer” is an ancient strategy that remains an extremely effective method of waging battle in the present day. So easy to induce potential allies to waste time, energy, and resources to squabble amongst themselves. Prop 412 certainly comes to mind, as neighborhoods are pitted against one another, and class warfare is unnecessarily introduced. The reality is we are all Tucsonans, and we all have an interest in helping our city become a cleaner, more beautiful, more energy-efficient, and economically vibrant place to live.

While it is certainly true that some Tucson neighborhoods have long been neglected, abused, and underfunded, we can certainly work today to avoid repeating past mistakes. Holding our utility companies responsible for doing their part in keeping our city attractive by burying lines when practical and stepping up to ensure Tucsonans of all economic brackets have access to cheaper, cleaner, more efficient, renewable energy is not so much to ask.

Scott Wilson

Prop 412

Recently TEP did some work in my neighborhood. They drilled some big holes, put in some steel poles and installed some transformers and wired it all up and left. We didn’t get to comment on it, and there were no public hearings. They just did it. Why on earth should I pay more on my TEP bill just so the University of Arizona and the surrounding neighborhoods can have their power lines underground? I’d like someone to explain to me how Campbell is the gateway to anything in Tucson. I have to look at power poles in my backyard and even bigger poles on 22nd St.. The University and the surrounding neighborhoods have always had too much influence on policy, in my opinion, but it has never really bothered me until this ridiculous proposition. If they want the power run underground, let them pay for it. I can’t even imagine how much disruption installing underground power lines would cause. If you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig.

Jeff Britt

Books for Classrooms

It was so exciting to read about “Books for Classrooms” making such an impact at Title IX public schools in Pima County. It shows what a small group of retired educators and volunteers can do to make a difference. And they have zero overhead: funds raised go towards buying more books. It is so refreshing when we are reading about the opposite: book banning. The Star headline the next day: “Schools race to catch kids up on reading.” Classrooms are waiting for books! Consider supporting “Books for Classrooms” with your donation and keep this great local group going.

Mary Ganapol

Biden’s coercion of Americans

I believe President Joe Biden’s policies are coercive to Americans. He is using the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to coerce Americans into buying unwanted expensive electric vehicles. The EPA is about to propose extreme CO2 standards on coal and natural gas-powered electricity plants across the country that will likely put them out of business. This will force utility companies to use more wind and solar, passing on increased expenses to consumers. Appliance manufacturers are being forced to reduce CO2 emissions on their products, raising their costs. Biden’s de facto open borders policies have allowed millions of people, including hundreds of thousands of children, to enter the country in between the ports of entry and dispersed them and their associated costs onto communities across America. Schools across the country are being coerced to allow transgender biological males to compete against females in sports. Military and federal government personnel are being forced to undergo leftist woke training classes. During COVID, coercive government masks and vaccine mandates were enacted against businesses. Enough coercion!

Siri Patel

Fumbling lawyer

Re: the April 26 article “Rape lawsuit underway.”

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, had an opening statement that rang lame with me. “It all comes down to: do you believe the unbelievable?” Oh, come on! Trump himself used to brag openly on TV about such exploits. “You can hate Donald Trump. That’s OK. But there’s a time and a secret place for that. It’s called a ballot box in an election. It’s not here in a court of law,” Well, ‘We the People’ did speak in 2020. And 2016, where he lost the popular vote. But thank you for the OK to hate him. Maybe not the best jury instruction of all time. “Nobody’s above the law, but no one is beneath it” OK, then, just where did the nickname “Teflon Don” come from? Surely such a high-priced lawyer could come up with better statements. Or maybe not.

Thad Appelman

Romero surprised this artist

Tucson’s most prominent resident surprised me in a good way Tuesday night. I came to town for a stop on my cross-country journey of creating artwork to inspire rape survivors.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero simply walked up to me and engaged me at the city’s annual Take Back the Night event held this year at the Pima Community College Downtown campus.

It’s not something every big city mayor would have taken the time to do. I know this well. Traveling on my now eight-year, 63,000-mile odyssey across the United States, visiting dozens of large cities.

Mayor Romero took an interest in my efforts to impact sexual trauma victims. Even adding her very own colorful contribution to my massive art display. And enthusiastically supporting my efforts to get my artwork to a symbolic goal.

Thank you, Mayor Romero and Tucson, for treating me like a friend. A big-city mayor and a big city with a small-town heart.

Ron Blake