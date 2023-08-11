





In our Country’s best interest?

Re: the Aug. 4 “Today in History”

We were reminded that on Aug. 4, 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine, which required radio and television stations to present balanced coverage of controversial issues. Almost 23 years later, on Jan. 21, 2010, the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, reversing century-old campaign finance restrictions and enabled corporations and other outside groups to spend unlimited funds on elections. I sit here today wondering how these decisions have benefited our country.

Guy Brunt

West side

Only one count

Kevin McCarthy threw a tantrum after Trump’s third indictment. Lindsey Graham disparaged juries and the judicial system. Ted Cruz, well he was just Ted Cruz. Tens of millions believe Trump should be the next president. He threatens retribution when he returns to office. Trump puts forward no policies nor anything in support of Americans. He rants at his rallies telling the members of his cult what a victim he is. Is this what his followers believe would be a suitable president? Republicans praise him and he continues to be high in the polls. If Trump is found guilty of but one of the 78 counts against him, he will be a convicted felon. However, the American voters will not tolerate Trump, and he will not be elected president. He may be high in the republican polls but the masses that are not of that party will erase him from history except for speaking points in law schools. Our nation will be saved from Trump.

Jon Langione

Marana

Destruction by selfish acts

Re: the Aug. 3 letter “State Legislature and what we should drive.”

The letter writer says, “Our bloated governments on all levels are severely damaging our future, and more important, the future of our kids and grandchildren.”

What’s “severely damaging” EVERYONE’S future is the continued destruction of our environment through selfish acts of individuals who cry out that “NOBODY has the right to tell us what we must drive.”

We removed leaded gas as the “regular” form of fill-up years ago on the CORRECT path to a cleaner environment — against the scream that “NOBODY has the right to tell us what gas we must use.”

Many government enacted protections have proven instrumental in the betterment of “We the People,” AGAINST the will of private ownership interests.

Notably:

Workplace Safety Laws

Child Labor Laws

Required Automobile Safety Equipment (Some manufacturers screamed against safe brakes requirements!)

Construction Regulations (To avoid buildings collapsing as in regulations resistant Florida.)

The government “WE the People” elected regulates safe water, air, and more so our kids and grandkids will be able to have better lives than we do.

John Roldan

West side

Pac-12 Commissioners

May the names Larry Scott and George Kliavkoff live in the annals of infamy for their incompetent management and destruction of the Pac 12 Conference.

Ricardo Small

Northeast side

Robbins shorts academics for sports

“As many of you know, athletics serves as the front porch for the University of Arizona. … ”

UA President Robert Robbins delivered that insult to the university’s reason for being — academics — in announcing on Aug. 4 that sports programs will move to the Big 12 Conference.

Many UA alumni must be angered to have read Robbins’ comments after watching him and the rubber-stamp Board of Regents emphasize sports over academics for the last six years.

Students, professors and their world-class programs at the university — physics, space sciences, management information systems, kindergarten and preschool education, English, sociology — lack attention from Robbins. All other academic programs are worthy of an appreciation seldom if ever afforded them because he focuses on sports.

This move does nothing for academics and brings no honor to the university. It is all for Robbins’ desperate pursuit of fleeting and fallacious prestige — and money.

Michael A. Chihak

West side

The pro-Russia party

With each remark regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s obvious that the Republican cult leader backs Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s designs of expansion in Europe. Make no mistake — his proclamation of withdrawing all support for Ukraine on his first day back in office demonstrates his commitment to Putin. Apparently the majority of Republicans are no longer concerned about Russian expansion in Europe. That the Republican party is OK with enabling Russian expansion is incredible. The party that used to rail against and demonize all things Russian! Today it is more important to embrace whatever their cult leader wants no matter how wrong or egregious. It is laughable that Marjorie Taylor Greene and the other MAGA extremists are justifying their stance as anti-war.

Rick Klumpp

Oro Valley

Deciding on a dictator

Now that both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have threatened to suspend parts of the Constitution if they are elected, it is important for Republican primary voters to decide which dictatorship they want.

The Trump dictatorship or the DeSantis dictatorship.

Alan Rubens, MD Northeast side

The politics of replacement

We’re in an era where many of our current norms are being replaced for political purposes. Calmness is being replaced by fear; our sanguine mindset is being replaced by angry negativity and our truth is being replaced by lies. Our politicians who have been considered somewhat trustworthy 10 or so years ago are now being replaced by a new breed of autocratic politicians that can’t be trusted. Honesty is being replaced by deception. Our quasi-democracy is being replaced by authoritarianism, and our collective nature is being replaced by division.

We are engaged in a battle between virtues and vices, where vices are trying to replace our virtues. When kindness is being replaced by hate, we are on a dangerous path. Few recognize the political system that is attempting this transition/ replacement. It’s known as fascism, and it’s also known as a nation killer. It attempts to replace reality with unreality. Authoritarianism is sold with lies and fantasy, and it seems to have many willing customers.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Advice to a former president

To the twice impeached, thrice-indicted, pathological liar, adjudged sexual offender/defamer, chronic loser, wannabe mob boss, former president.

I am your age. Our generation was brought up on the Golden Rule, Ten Commandments, and the following civil guidelines:

You don’t tug on Superman’s cape,

Don’t spit in the wind,

Don’t pull of the mask off the old Lone Ranger,

And don’t mess around with …

… my vote!

RIP, Trump (Rot in Prison).

P.S. — Great MAGA fundraising idea: Autographed mug shot glasses.

It’ll be huge; It’ll be wild!

David Bull

SaddleBrooke

Corrosive politics? Here’s a solution

Re: the Aug. 7 article “Shame on us for not learning from history.”

Cal Thomas asks, “Who is to blame for the corrosive nature of today’s politics?” He claims it is we, the voters. But the real blame rests with our system of winner-take-all elections. As Mr. Thomas points out, polls show that the majority of us prefer someone other than either Biden or Trump for president. But if a third candidate was running who would be preferred by most Americans, most of us will still vote for our party candidate rather than risk the other party winning. To solve this dilemma, we need to reform our voting system. With Rank Choice Voting, for example, we could rank our preferred candidate as one, and least preferred candidate as three. If the preferred candidate doesn’t get enough number one votes, our second choice still gets consideration. If we, the voters, feel that a vote for our favorite isn’t a wasted vote, the preferred candidate could actually win the election.

Sally Lee

Foothills

Incandescent light bulbs

What will happen to my Kenner Easy-Bake Oven now that incandescent light bulbs are banned?

Valerie Golembiewski