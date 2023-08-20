





Obsolete mining laws and Hudbay

Mining laws of the 19th century are obsolete! Since 1872 we have had automobiles, planes, telephone, radio, television, computers, etc. The 1872 laws are grossly inadequate to support current environmental conditions. A mining venture is proposed south of Tucson by a Canadian firm, Hudbay. Mining is, inherently, a dirty business (no matter what mining companies’ tell you). Check out the mine tailings behind Green Valley — nothing grows there after 64 years, I know because I was involved in the original discovery of the ore body. We must do everything possible to prevent the Hudbay mines which will, when copper and other mineral prices drop, be closed, jobs gone and irreparable damage done to our critical water supply and the Santa Rita environment. You can count on Hudbay not to do any “clean-up” or any meaningful mitigations. It is foolish to believe promises that that company and its predecessors have made and, subsequently, broken. They declare bankruptcy and walk away leaving taxpayers to try to clean up their mess.

Dennis Winsten, former mining engineer

Northeast side

Climate and culture

Re: the July 25 article “Invest in programs that spur growth, attract talent.”

In the first paragraph, the writer states, “population has steadily increased due to the state’s climate, culture, ….”

People that move here have a tendency to bring the “culture” from their previous state, and via politicians both local and in Phoenix, try to make Arizona a little like “home.” When I moved here 53 years ago, we had a culture that embraced the western lifestyle, and the Mexican-American and Native Americans cultures, too. Maybe people move here for the best Mexican food in the country. As far as climate goes, nobody moves here for the summers. Snowbirds move here for our mild winters but are gone by May.

New residents, please stop trying to make Arizona something it isn’t and enjoy your new home. One more thing, if moving here, bring lot’s of water.

Terry Gruenenfelder

East side

Be what you want to beThere was an article about someone that wanted to identify as a dog, not a problem. Anyone can identify in their own mind whatever they want to be, but without a tattoo on your forehead, people can’t read your mind. The biggest issue is not your right to be what you want and these desires to be respected, but instead, the infringement of your desires on the rights of others to be respected and privacy. Just as each person wants their desires to be respected, everyone they interact with has the same rights to respect and privacy. My concern is allowing each person to have their rights respected, but what we have seen, is the rights of the many negated for the rights of the few. Biological females may not want to be exposed to biological males in any sexual situation, so whose rights have priority — the many or the one?

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Remembering Dr. Alberts

Recently, Susie and I were the beneficiaries of one of the finest human beings we have ever known, Dr. David Alberts, longtime head of the U of A Cancer Center. We’ve never met anyone who didn’t share our feelings. Unfortunately his big heart finally succumbed to its tireless efforts serving our community. With the minions of people whom you served, we sorrowfully must say goodbye. You will always be our inspiration and our admiration. We love you. Thank you.

Clarence Dupnik

Midtown

No to high-rise development, yes to affordable housing

An out-of-state developer wants to build a gated, market-rate high-rise apartment complex on the vacant lot at the southwest corner of Broadway and Rosemont. The adjacent neighborhood, Rosemont West, where I live, is composed of 700 single-family, single-story homes. The complex would be 10 times the density of the neighborhood and significantly increase traffic on Broadway and Rosemont. Its tall buildings would block mountain views.

The zoning examiner denied the developer’s application for rezoning. The developer has appealed to the Mayor and Council.

I urge Mayor and Council to deny the appeal. Tucson’s critical need is for affordable housing. The empty lot offers an opportunity for creative housing, including tiny houses and alternative building materials like straw bale, that would be compatible with the neighborhood. Instead of an eyesore, the lot could become a showplace.

Kitty Reeve

Midtown

ESA out of control

Re: the Aug. 12 letter “School vouchers.”

I agree with a reader’s view that attention to reading proficiency by the sixth grade can accomplish significant improvements to student success. However, examination of the Mississippi students example shows that their improvement (mostly among low-income families) has nothing to do with a state voucher system. In fact, it was accomplished through focused training of public schools teachers, something our current superintendent of schools will never support or enact. The Arizona ESA program is inefficient and incapable of quality control. For instance, each student may purchase a desk, audio-visual equipment, computer hardware, telescopes, microscopes, textbooks, dictionaries, dry-erase boards, etc. Items that are shared among many students in public schools. Examine the authorized vendors list and the program allowable expenses and you’ll be astonished to see where the money is really going. The ESA program is unsustainable and will not accomplish improvements in student performance.

Mark Cochran

Green Valley

Is there any law that no one’s above?

Does anyone really still believe that, “No one is above the law?” The SCOTUS decision was made almost exactly a century ago that if I yell fire in a crowded theatre where there is no fire, I must be jailed because such an incident would cause havoc and people to be hurt in a stampede. But the ex-president can continue spewing his lies about voter fraud in an attempt to incite the overthrow of the government and he’s still permitted to walk around freely with his “First Amendment” rights intact. Perhaps the real question we should be asking is, “Is there any law that no one’s above?”

Barbara Benjamin

Foothills

Single room occupancy units are missing from Tucson’s housing market

Re: the Aug. 13 article “South Tucson resists opportunity in favor of affordability.”

We must learn from American history. Single room occupancy (SRO) housing allows the rental of a private bedroom. Kitchens are shared while bathrooms may be shared or private. Drafters of the 1787 U.S. Constitution stayed in Philadelphia boarding houses. We permit dorms, but only for college students. Do students possess a higher level of maturity and judgement that enables congregate living? Between the 1970s and the 1990s, we demolished aging SRO units after cities banned new SROs via zoning. As it ever was, we need SROs for young/seasonal workers, new Americans, and many people recovering from a life disruption.

Critics may argue that SROs are undignified, but the status quo is a human rights and public health emergency. Unless and until South Tucson raises tax revenue to provide complete studio or 1-bedroom units at lower subsidized rent rates, cities are obligated to legalize cheaper housing with less private space, higher maintenance, and effective crime prevention.

Michael Collins

Downtown

Educational opportunity

Re: the Aug. 12 article “West Bank, Shabbat meal, more.”

The UA Wildcats’ trip to Israel and the West Bank is providing them with an educational opportunity, I agree. I hope their experience includes learning the facts on the ground — Palestinian citizens of Israel, as well as Palestinians living in the occupied territories are subjected to abuses of their human and civil rights as they go about their daily lives. The state of Israel is not a democracy; it is an oppressive apartheid state, militarily occupying lands in violation of international law and allowing Israeli settlements to be built on occupied Palestinian land, also in violation of international law. Every major human rights organization has confirmed this. Let’s face the facts, teach the facts, and request the U.S. government stop military funding to Israel and instead advocate for an end to apartheid and for a real democracy with equal rights for all in Israel/Palestine.

Sarah Roberts

West side

School vouchers

This a letter to help people understand school vouchers. My daughter has received ESA for three years. She has autism and attends a special school for this. Without the scholarship we could not attend. When then Gov. Doug Ducey opened this to all children it changed the game. It went from 12K to 50K children. I’m forever grateful to be able for my daughter to attend a school for her needs. Do all families need ESA? I don’t know.

Caroline Jennings