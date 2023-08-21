





Comparing Republicans to the Three Stooges

Please stop insulting the Three Stooges by comparing Republicans to them. The Three Stooges would have done a better job.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

MMNN — Mass Murder News Network

CNN, ESPN … Who would have thought when these networks were unveiled there would have been enough content to support them being on the air 24/7.

Now, (Only in America) the time has come to establish a new network that could take possession of all the content that I’m sick of seeing play out on a daily basis. Establish the MMNN to show the latest results in the insanity that grips our nation every day … murder by guns (assault rifles AR-15s) especially! No need to worry about content, there will be plenty for the general public to view. Think of the sponsors that would come a knocking! Take all the gore and put it on on network so that the news hour can return to what it was.

I am a responsible gun owner who will never view MMNN but I will tell you this, If Congress won’t act then I will be voting those assault rifle loving representatives out of office. Then, down the road, MMNN goes kaput!

Bert Hanson

Northwest side

Conversion therapy causes harm

Re: the July 8 letter “False narrative.”

Heterosexism, the belief that all people should be straight and heterosexual people are superior to gay, lesbian and bisexual people, and cissexism, the belief that all people should be cisgender and cisgender people are superior to transgender and nonbinary people, underlies the false belief that conversion therapy works. Efforts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity fail. Gender identity change efforts and sexual orientation change efforts can shame, intimidate, frighten, pressure and browbeat people to renounce their identity and live hidden in the closet. Erasure of LGBTQ people, their lives, their relationships, their contributions to the world and their joy is the goal of heterosexist and cissexist conversion therapy and the banning of books, drag queen story hours, and education that includes LGBTQ people. Conversion therapy causes harm and should be illegal. No one ever became gay or trans because they talked to an LGBTQ person. If you believe straight cisgender people are superior to LGBTQ people, ask yourself why.

Richard Muszynski, Ph.D.

Midtown

Light and truth

Loving others as much as one’s self, is the way of light and truth. God, through his son, Jesus, demonstrated to us over 2,020 years ago that hating others is the way of darkness, chaos, and falsehoods. In our present times, about one-third of the citizens of our nation, most of whom are followers of D.J. Trump, seem determined to live in darkness as they work hard to spread hatred, lies, fear, repression, chaos, and death. Trump is the present-day version of the princes of darkness; Hitler and Stalin being former versions.

Why do we continue to allow Trump and his followers to use the ways of hate and darkness to rule roughshod over us? We can stop this ruling by lies, hate, and fear by voting in all relevant elections after informing ourselves of the truth and discarding the lies of false propaganda. Voting this way and with concern for others can remove evil from power and return the right people and leaders to power!

Laddie Cox

Northwest side

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy again displays spineless fear of his master, Donald Trump, and moral emptiness in his role as House speaker. After condemning Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, he journeyed to Mar-a-Lago to beg forgiveness. He sold his soul to republican pillars Taylor Greene, Gaetz, and Boebert to get the House speakership. He props up George Santos because he needs the crook’s vote to keep his speakership. He’s now following orders to try to expunge evidence of Trump’s impeachments. But Trump doesn’t understand that expunging doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Trump’s two impeachments did happen; that bell cannot be un-rung. History will remember. Even if acolyte McCarthy is able to “expunge” Congressional records of Trump’s misdeeds, they will forever be part of Trump’s legacy, the only president who was twice impeached AND criminally indicted.

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

The curious silence of Rep. Juan Ciscomani

On June 9, Donald J. Trump was indicted for illegally keeping classified documents in Florida. What was Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s response? Silence.

On Aug. 1, Donald J. Trump was indicted for his involvement in the 2020 election interference. What was Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s response? Silence.

Does Ciscomani support these indictments or is he with his MAGA Republican buddies and call it a witch hunt? We just don’t know.

Ciscomani should not be allowed to sit on the fence, he owes his constituents an honest statement about his stance on these indictments. Does he think that anyone involved in undermining the will of the people by negating their votes should be able to hold elected office?

As Trump continues to tell lies about the election he lost and call for violence, will the silence from Ciscomani continue to show his complicity?

Kathy Bielas

Foothills

The futility of banning books

With so many school boards, parents, Republicans, governor of Florida, etc. banning books because of supposed “bad content.” It seems rather futile to do so. I would guess that most households have internet access. Many, many children have cell phones and/or tablets. Thus making it easy to order these books online, go to websites, visit things like YouTube where all this “forbidden” information is located, get books out of a local library, share books and internet locations, go to social media groups, etc. There are many ways that parents and children can have access to the supposed “bad stuff” that it seems extremely futile to ban books. And banning books can violate our First Amendment rights.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Cooperative effort for climate change

Re: the Aug. 11 article “Cooperative effort needed to fight climate change.”

Another place where there are few choices. I just put away items from my weekly grocery shopping and almost filled my trash can. Most everything is packed in non recyclable paper, cans, plastic. Reusable grocery bags are only a baby step to minimize non recyclable items. Is it possible that providers of grocery items we all buy package in recyclable containers?

Karen Kennett Kirts

Northeast side

Potentially heartwarming

It would be heartwarming to read letters to the editor from lifelong Democrats saying the Democratic Party today does not stand for what they believe in and supported all their life and thus they have changed parties. It would make this writer believe our country has a chance to survive as a republic.

Dale Knight

Oro Valley

Trumpism as metaphor for fentanyl?

Something to think about is the disturbing number of similarities between Trumpism and fentanyl. Both have an insidious seductive quality to which otherwise rational, thoughtful individuals are susceptible. Both are disseminated through distribution systems that are next to impossible to disrupt (i.e. drug cartels and Fox News). Both alter the reality of the “user” to the point of desocialization, manias, and the seeking of ever increasing doses to satisfy self destructive cravings. Use of each may result in severe consequences as their potency cannot be predetermined at any given time. But while both Trumpism and fentanyl are dangerous agents of societal destabilization, these dangers can be so easily rendered harmless by a personal refusal to partake. It doesn’t cost a penny, or need governmental intervention to eradicate both.

Ed Alelyunas

West side

Hard to please

When Donald Trump began his first campaign for the White House, decent people were aghast at his crudely insensitive monologues. MAGAs responded that the offended should ignore Trump’s words and focus on his actions.

Now that the DOJ and other law enforcement agencies are focusing on Trump’s actions, the MAGAs want it stopped. Complaining after polite people comply with your request is a perfect example of ignorant self-importance. Coming from the MAGAs, though, it’s lamentably predictable behavior.

Rick Cohn