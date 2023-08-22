





Where did the Republican party go?It is beyond belief that Donald Trump supporters have donated $35 million in the last quarter. This for a man that was twice impeached and indicted on criminal charges with probably two more to come. With an average of $34 a donation, this represents an incredible number of Americans who incredibly still idolize him despite his obvious failings. What has happened to the “Law and Order” Republican party of Lincoln, Roosevelt (TR), Reagan and Bush (GH)? It is no wonder that so many Americans are agreeing with the recent essays advocating the demise of political parties.

It is also amazing that some so-called Republicans have opted to challenge Trump for 2024, but refuse to call out his indictments as being devastating to the party. I recognize three true law and order conservative Republicans: Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Larry Hogan (former Maryland governor) who could truly be highly representative Republican candidates in 2024 if only the Trump followers would open their eyes.

Chuck Cabrera, retired Federal employee

Northwest side

Survey says: Money is everything

Who makes $638.36 a day? Well, according to a CNN article citing a Bankrate survey of 2,500 Americans, the average American needs $233,000 a year to make them feel financially secure. For those of us who run an average American household budget, that’s a lot of moola!

If the Bankrate survey is accurate, common sense tells us that there are going to be a lot of insecure and unhappy people.

Too often, we see statistics and accept the numbers without noting the methods. We just accept them because CNN or Fox or a politician or your boss tells us so. We may be seeing this because of the financial worth of an “If it bleeds, it leads” mentality.

Perhaps what this survey tells us is that we have a problem with expectations. Misplaced expectations can lead to unhappiness much faster than the actual issues of living in a 1st world economy.

Or perhaps the effects of a 40-year war on public education is being revealed.

Jim Sinex

Midtown

Only one

Ron DeSantis said he will not be Trump’s vice president. Not only won’t he. He can’t. Article II of the U. S. Constitution third paragraph states, “The electors shall meet in their respective states, and vote by ballot for two persons, of whom one at least shall not be an inhabitant of the same state as themselves.” A law school graduate from Harvard should know that.

Jon Langione

Marana

Nonexistent compromise

Re: the July 14 letter “A path forward: A plea for common sense.”

Your supposition for Congress to work together is admirable. But at least the last 16 years proves otherwise. The Democrats and Republicans now in Congress have proved over and over again they will not work together. As far as electing people from both sides who pledge to support legislation that the majority of the people want. They all lie. Just look at SCOTUS on abortion. The last three elected judges out and out lied about the existing law, which stood for 50 years and aid was established law, just to get confirmed.

Hal Brown

East side

Burn baby burn

Early July was the hottest ever recorded in average global temperature, and July 4 was the hottest day; this summer’s extremes already are exceeding the most pessimistic climate scenarios. Guess who is snorting “FAKE NEWS!” And the contempt for science flourishes, with mutterings about elitists vs. “common sense.” We might remember that for eons, common sense told us that the Earth was flat, the sun went around the Earth and that heavy weights fell faster than light ones.

The election of Trump would be a disaster from which we couldn’t recover — he is openly promising to turn our democracy into an autocracy. Do you really want that? He would never worry about looming disaster.

Our only hope is the younger generation, who will have to live with this hellish new age if they don’t rise up against MAGA drivel.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

De Amicitia — True friendships

Cicero, in his treatise “De Amicitia” (On Friendship) discusses the various types of friendships and that they are the most important of all human relationships. I tend to agree.

In my life I have had four types of relationships:

One timers: those that I met only once.

Acquaintances: those who I met through organizations, clubs, employment etc.

Family: my spouse, children etc. These are a unique close relationship. They are important and should be cherished.

True friends: are people who love and support you unconditionally. They are honest. They accept you for who you are. And they make you feel good about yourself.

Most of us only have a few true friends. They may have moved and we only see them or hear from them once a year. True friends are one of the most valuable things in life. They make our lives richer and more fulfilling. So if you’re lucky enough to have true friends, cherish them and never take them for granted.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Viewpoints

The Letters to the Editor section is continuously filled with letters written by liberals/Democrats making the most degrading, rude, and absolutely unkind things about those that have strongly felt viewpoints different than they do. It is impossible that everyone believes or reacts the same to what is going on in this country or the world.

Wonder what these writers’ reaction would be if you switched the words Republican to Democrat in these very unkind inputs against another American. Try it and see.

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

When will Congress compensate fairly?

Disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. They have been asking Congress for fair pay since 1918. This injustice is causing enlistments to dry up.

In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288.

In my humble opinion the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life so as to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites.

So the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness.

Congress must correct this now!

Hector Ruiz

North side

Pay up or don’t show

Tucson and Pima County should search their records looking for unpaid and now long overdue charges to any candidate or any party backing any candidate. If any of those parties contact the city or county to arrange any type event or attend any type event before the 2024 election which needs city or county support, they should be required to pay what is owed plus reasonable interest and overdue charges before being granted any permit or given any support. Other cities and the state should do likewise.

Any and all such parties should be required to pay estimated costs for support they request or need in advance and post a bond to pay for any additional cost.

Let’s not have taxpayers funding police protection, rally ground clean up, etc. for any party or candidate again this election cycle.

Clarence Johnson