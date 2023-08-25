





Stop the name calling

Re: the Aug. 18 letter “Trump the fascist.”

For the past several years Democrats have been comparing the prior president to Hitler. People might not like his personality or his policies, but this name calling is just flat wrong. When I think of Hitler the first thing that comes to mind was him trying eradicate 8 million Jews and other human that were not part of the Aryan nation.

Just call his a fascist if you think so, but why compare him to the person who committed one of the worst atrocities?

David Jeffries

Oro Valley

Interstate 8 extension

I would like to encourage the AZDOT to consider extending Interstate Highway 8 from its terminus at I-10 near Eloy to a location somewhere in the vicinity of Benson, AZ.

A significant amount of traffic on I-10 through Tucson is coming from California, primarily the trucking industry from the ports of Los Angeles on their way to Texas, Atlanta and other East Coast destinations. At present they are a significant contributor to local congestion. Most of I-10 is now four lanes in each direction through town. How many more lanes must be paved to increase the carrying capacity of this highway? Or more enlarged interchanges like the Ina Road I-10 Interchange at a cost of $128 million and the I-10 widening near Ruthrauff (combined $171 million). I believe such a bypass would be a boon to Tucson and environs, due to less traffic, less construction, less auto pollution and less additional traffic lanes in the future. And a better use of highway dollars.

Art Di Salvo

Northwest side

Time to think hard

Apparently Trump’s lawyers are going to try to make jurors believe that he thought he had a “mountain of evidence” (as he puts it) of voter fraud—even though his own AG had dismissed it all (which made Trump throw his lunch against a wall). Moreover, his stooge Rudy Giuliani admitted to Rusty Bowers that “we have a lot of theories but no evidence.” And 60 plus judges approached by Giuliani found none.

Trump only needs to convince one juror in each trial to “hang” the jury. What will his base think if that happens? Some, we can guess, will see God’s hand. But will enough vote for him in swing states to win the election? Trump has lost the total popular vote twice. It would be God’s hand indeed if he wins the popular vote but loses the swing states. As Liz Cheney puts it, there will be a day when there’s no more Donald Trump — but the dishonor of those who failed to impeach him will remain.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

Abortion

Re: the Aug. 9 article “Advocates push for AZ abortion ballot initiative.”

In the article, Cathi Herrod, Executive Director, Anti-Abortion Center for Arizona Policy, states: “We support protecting babies and their mothers from the tragedy of abortion to the fullest extent possible.”

Abortion is not a tragedy. Abortion is healthcare. Abortion is a medical procedure. And it is required for those who need it.

I had a legal abortion in 1977. It was a serious, gut wrenching decision for me. I was stunned, numb and overwhelmed. I am grateful abortion was a constitutional right in 1977. It was the right decision for me and I do not regret it. It was not a tragedy.

Ms. Herrod, please consider that those who seek abortion deserve the civil rights of freedom from discrimination, the right to privacy and the human right to necessary healthcare.

Let’s free women from oppression.

Robbin Miller

Foothills

Skip the junk, praise the many

Re: the Aug. 22 article “Right-wing sheriffs group gaining traction.”

I read the first few paragraphs, then I shut down the Star. I’m sick of reading about the worst of human impulses “gaining traction.” For every right-wing sheriff with “bright blue eyes and warm smile,” the writer could find 30 “warm brown, hazel or blue eyes” bringing kindness and empathy to the world. I’ve stopped watching commercial network news — half the program devoted to aggressive consumerism. I prefer PBS Newshour and the thoughtful features on NPR. They don’t shy away from the worst but also cover innovators, dedicated researchers, those involved in conservation and restoration, those feeding the hungry. They listen to the experts with years of experience. Certainly the Star could find some of these “gaining traction.” I’m tired of being marginalized and underrepresented. I promise next time to skip the junk and read only the thoughtful articles, of which there are many.

Amy Gaiennie

East side

False statements

Re: the Aug. 24 article “Menthol ban would hurt minority communities.”

The opinion evinced by Ms. Hernandez displayed her ignorance re the proposed FDA regulation concerning the ban on menthol cigarettes.

The FDA has made it crystal clear that its prohibition on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars will apply to manufacturers and retailers — it will not make it illegal for individuals to possess or use these products. By attempting to fan the flames of a non-existent racial bias in the proposed regulation, she does a disservice to her constituents and others who may have read her fallacious opinion.

Thomas Leupp

Foothills

Broadway and Rosemont

Re: the Aug. 23 article “Development fails at key midtown Tucson site.”

Thanks to Star columnist Tim Steller for walking us through the recent history of attempted development at the Broadway/Rosemont property. He did a nice job of interlacing the economics of development, vagaries of government regulation and evolving neighborhood response. I mention neighborhood evolution as an important part the broad picture of our city’s future development. Tim’s example comments from the Rosemont West neighborhood were most helpful in reflecting the decades long evolution of neighborhood thinking about the role of higher density housing in our future. Tucson has always been sprawled out. Slowly nudging aside firm NIMBY sentiments on maintaining the status quo is good for us. Transportation efficiencies, housing deficits and climate change realities push us to consider options in the use of land. Tim’s article was helpful in illuminating this important topic.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Origin of driver’s licenses

I received my renewed driver’s license in the mail this week. It was mailed from Chanhassen, Minnesota. It wasn’t made in Arizona. Apparently, it was made by a multinational business titled Thanes Group. That’s according to a March 2023 press release available on the website of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Do our elected officials and Gov. Hobbs think it makes sense to send our taxpayer dollars out of state for this service? I don’t.

The press release says that new versions of driver’s licenses have additional security features. Oddly, the photo of the driver is no longer in color, it’s in black and white, which is a step backwards.

It appears to me that it’s a bad decision and that items connected to state law enforcement operations should be manufactured in, and mailed from, Arizona.

Kathleen Vandervoet

Tubac

An open letter to Humana

My husband (87) was just denied an epidural for pain relief despite a physician’s recommendation. You suggested an MRI (but x-rays revealed spinal stenosis and osteoarthritis), back exercises he can’t perform, and ibuprofen (contraindicated because of kidney disease). His pain interferes with sleeping, walking, sitting, and standing.

The doctor advised us to choose different supplemental insurance. Humana values profits before care.

What profit is there in recommending an unnecessary MRI? Or in refusing treatment that could prevent 1. sleep deprivation (my husband fell from a chair, unable to sleep prone), 2. depression (despair clouds his usual sunny disposition since you refused to authorize treatment), and 3. a wheelchair and other services to accommodate someone who can’t walk because he lacked remedial care? You also might be on the hook for marital therapy.

Your policies are not only merciless, they’re also financially unbelievably stupid. Save money now, pay more later. Unless you go belly up sooner because of client dissatisfaction.

Sherry Machen

Green Valley

