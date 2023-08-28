





Ciscomani vote to attack Mexico

Re: the Aug. 15 article “Ciscomani should defuse calls for war with Mexico.”

I agree with Colonel and Professor Michael Burgoyne’s opinion column about Rep. Juan Ciscomani votes to attack Mexico. Such a silly, unworkable and illegal idea. I assume the congressman wanted to go along his GOP “directors” and get support and donations from some of his right-wing base and donors.

But such military violent attack will not solve the problem of drugs and cartels. It would probably result in violent cartel reprisals in the USA and bring more violence here in Arizona. I wish the congressman would act like a serious legislator and deal with the real causes of this problem listed by Col. Burgoyne : “U.S. drug laws, local law enforcement strategies, mental health issues, harm reduction measures, and access to health care.”

I also find interesting that the congressman and others who never served in combat find it really easy to tell others to go be violent and get hurt ... but not him. Chicken-hawks!

Thank you.

John G. Higgins, MSSW LCSW (retired)

Southeast side

Carbon fee roadmap for change

Re: the Aug. 3 article “Fossil fuels are killing the planet.”

Mike Carran lays out the monumental task facing humans as we experience the initial disruptions of climate change. The world is on fire. We can put it out, but not as long as we are pouring fossils on it.

Maybe more importantly, the piece clearly identifies a global solution appropriate to this daunting global problem: carbon fee and dividend. That is, those continuing to burn fossil fuels will have to pay for it. Burn more, pay more. Later, we will try them for crimes against humanity, but right now we must electrify.

That carbon fee, that money will then be redistributed to American households, with minimal government intervention. The idea is to help defray the people’s costs of transitioning to a livable climate.

We must use the most powerful tools we have, indeed, especially the global economy.

Gaye Adams

Midtown

TEP rate increase

The Arizona Corporation Commission just handed a big win to the Tucson Electric Power Company’s shareholders, while creating a hardship to many veterans who live at or below the poverty level, and their families. Since all who live in Tucson are forced to use TEP for their electric service.

I’m a Vietnam Veteran, and for 50 years, I have witnessed veterans of all wars struggle to make ends meet. There are hundreds of veterans like that in Tucson who have very limited discretionary income, and now they’re forced to decide between energy and food.

The 9% increase outpaces inflation does nothing to address reducing the cost of power, and is out of bounds with the cost of living. It is unfortunate that TEP thinks so little of those who served as to burden them with an obvious profit grab.

Frank Thompson, Vietnam Veteran, Member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Common Defense, Arizona Poor People’s Campaign

East side

Definition of a sore loser

Dictionary defines “Sore Loser“ as: a person who is habitually angered, irritated, or annoyed when they do not win something.

Let’s look at two of them. We’ve all heard Donald Trump beg the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” votes. He thinks if he says “the election was stolen” enough times that makes it true. Don’t believe his lies.

And look at Kari Lake, who continues to waste judges’ time with more appeals — no matter that every ruling goes against her.

They both remind me of a 5-year-old kid, who when he is losing at Monopoly, throws the board and all the pieces into the air so that he doesn’t have to admit to a loss.

I hope there are enough people in Arizona who see their activities for what they are — sore losers! We want leaders who act like adults — not like spoiled brats.

Mary Keerins

Northeast side

University athletics

I’m trying to comprehend the whirlwind that just hit university athletics. Geographic clustering has been abandoned in favor of telecast money. So we will now have teams flying long distances, in some cases coast-to-coast. I thought we were trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions! And how about the minor sports teams? Football and basketball teams will charter flights, but the others will spend long, exhausting hours on commercial flights. Arizona’s president seems to champion the new arrangements and is often seen talking strategy with the football and basketball coaches. He even joined the basketball team in Abu Dhabi. I guess it now must be “athlete-student.”

Dale Keyes

Downtown

Hold PBMS accountable

For the majority of my life, I’ve been engaged in a battle against sickle cell disease (SCD). While managing SCD is feasible through medication or, in severe instances, a full bone marrow or stem cell transplant, I must remain exceedingly cautious to evade any illnesses that could further endanger my health.

My concern lies in securing proper medication to regulate my SCD and potentially necessary new treatments for complications. Disappointingly, some members of Congress are pushing for increased price controls on prescription drugs. Similar policies were included in the Inflation Reduction Act last year, and studies have indicated that such controls might hinder access to medications and impede the development of novel treatments. It’s perplexing that elected leaders would heighten these risks with more of such policies. If Congress genuinely aims to aid those reliant on treatments, improve access to care, and not imperil drug advancement, their focus should be on regulating the practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Cyril Matswetu

South Tucson

Grocery merger

I am disappointed with the Star’s coverage of the merger. It’s focus is on whether a store might be closed. It never mentions the driver for the merger.

It is market share and competition. Even with the merger, the new entity will have less market share than Walmart.

Steve Scholl

Northwest side

Panhandling in Tucson

Re: the Aug. 23 letter “Panhandling in Tucson.”

Thank you for your letter about the frightening conditions of panhandling in Tucson. It’s an embarrassing look for visitors to Tucson and an unpleasant, scary situation for those of us who live here. The panhandling on the medians is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians. The “camps” that they set up all over town forced a “mature” woman like myself to purchase an alarm whistle for my protection.

Unfortunately, I don’t have a solution for the problem, but putting signs on the intersections and discouraging people from giving them money is a start and might encourage the homeless to seek services that are available.

Rosemary Capin