Recently, a commercial was discussing how the lens in the eyeglasses were formed using AI, which is kinda scary for anyone wearing the eyeglasses. There is a reason that it is named Artificial: it is not real, it is developed and created by man, and it incorporates all of his bias and prejudices, whether he knows it or not. This means that every action taken by the computer, not a ‘being’ but computer, is the result of choices made based on the choices of a human. The biggest limitation on computers and artificial intelligence is the complete lack of brilliant insights, the inclusion of curiosity, and, luckily, the utter lack of love or greed. Consider, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the result of the desire for power by Putin, dragging and pulling the citizens of Russia with his greed; let’s find the chip that controls the greed in the AI.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

The Donald

There’s been a certain amount of discussion I have encountered regarding what will happen should DJ Trump get chosen by an American electorate to be President of the USA in 2024. Some say if that happens, he will find a way to reign for life. I don’t see much however concerning the possibility he is rejected by the majority of voters in 2024. Does anyone believe he will accept the role of a loser? That he will concede rather than deceive? What then?

Theodore Warmbrand

Midtown

How can anyone sane vote for Trump?He’s an ‘alleged’ criminal in 41-plus ways in states and federally. He’s an ‘alleged’ rapist. He ‘allegedly’ pays illegal hush money to porn stars to hide extramarital affairs. Many here in Tucson hold Top Secret Security Clearances. If we handled documents as Trump has, we would be in jail. And rightfully so as we, just as Trump, vowed we would protect American security. He lost in 2020 and is either lying about the loss or is delusional. Is either okay? Is that your future president?

Others have tried thru history to delude the ignorant, and it never goes well for them or the tyrant. Can you be more ignorant or stupid in voting for him? Future years of strife and violence won’t be worth the eventual vindication.

Scott Cowell

East side

Democrats ruining American society?

Re: the Aug. 17 letter “Democrats’ ruination of American society.”

The letter writer gives an opinion in the first sentence, supported by 11 other opinions. I would be interested in hearing more about these opinions, specifically the evidence that backs them up. For example, regarding his thoughts on “restorative justice,” what are some specific examples here? How would ignoring contrition be beneficial to the justice system? Also, about Democrats’ social welfare policies, in what ways has the nuclear family been ruined? What social welfare policies (if any) would benefit American society? How would Black communities be better off with these alternative social welfare policies, or lack thereof? These questions only refer to two of the 11 opinions, but I would be interested to hear more about all 11. Perhaps the letter writer might consider a guest column with facts and examples supporting each of his ideas. I would be happy to read it.

Sally Lee

Foothills

The greatest degeneration

Donald Trump is the champion and symbol of this Greatest Degeneration. While his antics and his army of lawyers are gumming up the works of the Justice system, the country is becoming a gnarly, twisted heap of troubles. Still, Trump’s loyal devotees make him more the hero for all of that; a man who has been tested, tried, and true. Or not.

The rowdiest of this degeneration has gnawed at the ties of decency, and fully armed, await the command to snap into violent action. It is a tattered lot who tag along with such as Trump.

He has kept his base in harness with pity-party speeches as he bellows his sad plight. Oh my! Many must feel sorry for him. His golden-maned statue is listing badly.

Truly, these are the trials of the century, and the Department of Justice has met its match. Either the statue will fall, or Democracy will.

So, as of now, we have Trump right where he wants us — in his audience.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Mismatching rates and causation

Re: the Aug. 26 article “CDC: 1 in 5 moms mistreated during maternity care.”

At first glance, you’d think there is a cause-and-effect relationship between mistreatment reported and high mortality rates in the US. This occurs because of the poor reporting choices. Take a closer look. The first paragraph states that 1 in 5 mothers report mistreatment in a new CDC survey. The second paragraph outlines the types of mistreatment the 20% encountered. Then paragraph three jumps to the high infant mortality rate in the US compared to other developed nations. This jump is made because “experts say” it is “not surprising.” That is not causation based on a scientific study. That is an opinion that would need to be tested. In social research rigorous study of the opinion is necessary to make the connection, otherwise it’s speculation, and better reporting would say it.

K.C. Stanford

West side

Degradation of politicians

I am 74 years old and I am appalled at the political representatives available today to set the laws of the land. I remember Eisenhower, Kennedy, Roosevelt and the astute leaders we had. Now we have clowns like Trump, McCarthy and idiots who block important appointments over, non-political issues. Rather than work for the common good, they bicker and try to prove the other side is worse than they are.

The Republican candidates all refute global warming or climate change; the Democrats are just as bad about working for the common good. And, then you have people like Tucker Carlson who encourage their behavior for ratings and do not even provide accurate and good information.

The human race is extinguishing itself, and our “leaders” can’t lead. We get what we deserve, and I think we need to start choosing better leaders, not parties.

Lastly, I keep hearing about the wonderful things Trump did, and I can’t find any. Please provide this information.

Charles Hammond

Marana

Student attendance declines

Re: the Aug. 15 article “Millions of kids missing weeks of school across US.”

One missing cause for the 10% absenteeism rate not mentioned in the Aug. 15 article is witnessing what actually happens in a classroom by the parents. During COVID, via internet-led classes, they saw lessons directed toward the lowest common denominator taught by teachers more interested in their phone messages and Facebook posts. So, why worry about what your child will miss during in-person classes if this is what they have to look forward to?

I know, I am overly generalizing, but I’m also speaking from the perspective of a retired 30-year veteran teacher’s viewpoint. I saw what my grandchildren were presented with during COVID. I would not hesitate to keep my grandchildren home an extra day here and there if the opportunity for outside learning or travel ever arose. The rise in absenteeism, use of school vouchers, increase in homeschooling, and low opinion statistics for schools and teachers in general back me up.

Jeffery Miller

Northwest side

Perception

Re: the Aug. 24 letter “Confused.”

It seems the author believes we are sinking into a socialistic third-world status. Niger is a third-world country, is he comparing us to that mess. I suppose the author believes Donnie is 6-3 and 215 pounds. The author is wrong, Donnie is facing four, not three trials. The author believes climate change is a mere perception. Checked the temperature lately? Donnie is an autocrat that is going after ‘them’ until he is installed into office and then comes after you. Instead of supporting an honest man who is earnest in providing for the poor and creating a better society the author backs a child-like narcissistic, pathological liar, and all-around despicable human being. Go ahead, elect Donnie and see what you get.

David ben Avram

Marana

Tree Socialism

Re: the Aug. 27 article “New utility regulators fight ‘tree socialism’.”

Thanks Tim Stellar for shining a light on the new Arizona Corporation Commissioners. Your article prompted me to look up the Mission Statement of the Utilities Division which speaks to “...a balanced analysis of the benefits and impacts on all stakeholders, ... consistent with the public interest.” Taking an axe to TEP’s tree program and further cutting the reimbursement rate for rooftop solar hardly seem consistent with the public interest of all stakeholders. The ACC seems laser-focused on promoting their personal policy goals and those of aligned squeaky wheels. Trees are good, rooftop solar is good, and both serve the public interest. The commissioners should read their Mission Statement from time to time.

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Barrio Books

Re: the Aug. 27 article “Hidden bookstores.”

The Star recently reminisced about the late Haunted Book Shop. A lovely bookstore that I still miss. The Star also highlighted two other stores worthy of a book lover’s support: the National Parks Store and the San Xavier Gift Shop.

In addition to these stores, I wanted to highlight the Barrio Bookstore. It specializes in books about the Latino culture. As the store has expanded, books by Indigenous Authors, Black Authors, Local authors, LGBTQAI+ have been added. Previously located at Hotel McCoy, it recently relocated to 33rd and 10th in the City of South Tucson. Next time we visit Tucson, we’ll stop by.

Judith Anderson