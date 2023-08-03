





Secret Service Protection

Re: the July 29 letter “Hunter!”

The letter writer complained about the Secret Service protection afforded Hunter Biden during his recent court appearance. Some education is needed here and I’m happy to help. Under Federal law the president and immediate family receive such protection; after the president leaves office this no longer applies to adult offspring. However, after Donald Trump lost the election he decreed that his children receive a six-month extension. To borrow the letter writer’s words: What did this escort service cost us? (Answer: $1.7 million.) Did we have a president or a king?

Judy Wake

East side

Biden business

Given the results of today’s Devon Archer interview, our household is redolent with the atmosphere of schadenfreude. Now it is obvious that President Biden was indeed impudently lying when he repeatedly denied having discussed “business” with son Hunter. Moreover, it seems possible that he was actually participating in negotiations with Ukrainian gangsters for the purpose of enriching the Biden family. This is a major escalation of his past indiscretions, those merely misrepresenting his academic record and plagiarizing speeches for political gain. This is accepting remuneration in exchange for activity and access. The operative word is “criminal.” It seems likely that the transcripts of the Archer hearing will bear out this conclusion, although the Biden enablers and apologists in the press, academia, and Democrat Party will apply the appropriate spin. The ball is in your court, Daily Star. How and where will you print these facts?

Glenn Perry

Foothills

Tucson House

I am so pleased to read about the proposed update to the Tucson House. Years ago I delivered Mobile Meals at this location and it was a favorite on my route. Over all the folks who lived there were like a community in itself, an interesting and friendly bunch. I especially remember all the effort that went into a Christmas decorating contest by each floor one year.

It’s hopeful to hear there is a planned upgrade of the elevators in 2024. My first thought when I read this article was repair or replace the elevators. They are a nightmare and somewhat of a danger to the residents. I’m happy for the residents.

Jan Foiles

West side

Utility costs

Re: the Aug. 1 letter “TEP storm-related outages.”

This letter to the editor which was critical of the city of Tucson and TEP with regard to the recent outages which were caused by an unusual monsoon storm. The writer cited Germany as a country that has underground electricity lines and inferred that Tucson and TEP should do the same. It struck me that burying electric facilities would be considerably more expensive than constructing overhead lines. This prompted me to research electric rates. I found that the average rate per kwh for TEP customers is 13.75 cents per kwh. This compares with a U.S. national average of 14.84 cents per kwh, and an equivalent of 32.16 cents per kwh in Germany. Are we willing to pay almost two and a half times what we are paying currently for buried electric facilities to prevent an occasional outage of this magnitude which was caused by a rare storm?

William Johnson

Northwest side

State Legislature and what we should drive

I applaud the state legislature for not passing a law requiring us to drive an automobile with a specific type of engine or propulsion. The president and governors who have stated and legislated through executive orders that We the People “will” drive electric vehicles by a specific year is another example of the creeping socialism destroying our Republic. I support working with the manufacturers to manufacture more efficient engines, but NOBODY has the right to tell us what we must drive. Our Republic is fighting so many domestic enemies (read your Constitution) that through the ballot box, we must turn these efforts around. A smaller, non-intrusive government is the direction where we must go. Our bloated governments on all levels are severely damaging our future, and more important, the future of our kids and grandchildren.

Craig Bergman

Northeast side

Beauty of Saguaros

Re: the July 30 article “Saguaros dying at unusual rates after 2020’s record heat.”

For those who like a dollop of optimism with their morning doom.

Your top headline Sunday, “Saguaros Dying at Unusual Rates after 2020s Record Heat” can be followed by “Saguaros Reproducing at Unusual Rates in 2023.”

The wild Saguaros produced the most seeds of all times this past two months. Well, I know that may not be true, but that’s how people talk these days. It is true, though, that this year the Saguaros produced more fruits than I have seen in my 42 years of noticing. Like garlands of oversized grape clusters. Hundreds on many plants. Maybe 100,000 to half a million seeds per flowering age Saguaro, depending on how many arms. So, across the Sonoran Desert — well, what comes after a hundred trillion …. Hello? Can we enjoy a few things about nature?

Gary Maskarinec

North side

Vail resort

In a world where headlines are dominated by worldwide record heat waves, human-caused climate change, and Arizona’s questionable future water availability, the City of Glendale has approved a mega resort which will use a minimum of 5 million gallons of water. Brilliant! But unfortunately, very typical of Arizona and the other states of the Southwest to disregard the circumstances and science that is right in front of their faces. Cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas need to wake up and realize that this type of development is unsustainable and will eventually fail miserably.

Dan Egan

East side

Today is trash day

And … after the monsoon deluge of July 28, every day is now trash day along the Tanque Verde Wash near the confluence of Sabino Creek — soda cans, plastic bottles, blue sofa cushions, and more. Those of us who frequent this public trail on our morning walks assert, “We’ didn’t do this! It was ‘them!’ Those careless, thoughtless litterers upstream.” Now, downstream, “we” have to look at “their” trash. But “we” all know that nature conservancy is not a matter of “we” vs. “them.” We all share public places, such as our river walks; we’re all in this together. Please post this memo on your refrigerator and pantry doors to help you remember whenever you next reach in for a can or bottle: “Only you can prevent trash day along the Tanque Verde Wash.” And, please keep your sofa cushions on your own sofa.

Stephen Kraynak