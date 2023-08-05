





Time to charge bus fares again

Re: the July 27 letter “Free buses are better than free.”

When I read letters from readers who support keeping bus fare free, I wonder how many actually ride the bus daily, like I do. The letter writer stated that Ed Ackerley “cites unrelated arguments such as crime, drugs, and even mental health as the problem.” These arguments are very much related to fare-free buses. I see people every day on the bus who I suspect are sleeping off their addiction or using the bus as a getaway car, not going downtown to eat or shop. While this sounds unsympathetic, this is the way it is on some buses.

I have ridden Sun Tran for many years. When fares became free, it was the right thing to do. Now is time to start charging fares again. There are reduced fares for those not able to pay. Riders who are able to pay, should pay. This revenue will go further in investing in our future than keeping bus fare free.

Mary Ruiz

Northwest side

An independent FBI

As a former FBI agent with 24 years experience, I strongly believe that the FBI should be independent from the DOJ.

It is important for its director to be able to make decisions without political interference and to make decisions based on the facts, not on the political interests of the president or the attorney general. The AG and the DOJ are made up of political appointees. The Director of the FBI is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. This means that the director is ultimately responsible to the president, and the president can remove the director at any time.

In practice, the director of the FBI often has to walk a fine line between being independent and being responsive to the president. This can be a difficult task, especially in times of political turmoil. The FBI director is appointed for a 10-year term, which is meant to insulate the director from the whims of politicians.

The FBI should be non-partisan, non-political, and independent.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Young Arizonans engagement in the political process

Re: the July 28 article “Engagement up for young Arizona voters.”

A recent article stated that voters 18 to 29 were the most engaged in many, many years. There was one issue not mentioned, student loans.

Those millions of students with huge education debt were no doubt happy when they were given several years of not having to pay monthly payments. Certainly a political party who was willing to forgive $10,000 or $20,000 of debt would be the beneficiary of their allegiance and could expect to receive their vote. I don’t say this as criticism but as a reality.

At age 95, I can remember starting out with my new bride. Our lives were so much about us and striving we had no time to worry about government other than voting. In those days it did work fairly well. It is only now when the battle lines are drawn do we all feel the need to be involved.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

Engel is the only choice

Re: the July 31 letter “We already know Ciscomani’s story.”

I agree with this writer’s take on Ciscomani but must reject his calling his opponent, Kirsten Engel, “an inept Democratic opponent.” She was a first-time candidate with a first-time campaign staff. That said, she probably lost the election when the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee walked away … pulling it funding. They panicked seeing how much “dark money” Ciscomani received. Engel lost by 5,000 votes or there about. Not bad given the Arizona GOP’s aggressive gerrymandering! Ciscomani then had no voting history to defend. Now he does. Kristen is taking Ciscomani on again. I doubt the national Democrats will make the same mistake twice. If Tucson voters want Congress to hear, and hopefully address, our critical issues such has long term water management, Kirsten Engel is the only choice.

Marion Smith

Northwest side

Arizona’s public education funding

Re: the July 31 article “Arizona’s K-12 public school system in need of repair.”

My sincere gratitude to Mr. Paul McCreary for his incisive piece. Arizona ranks 49th nationally in teacher salaries, last in per-student spending, and has the second most crowded classrooms in the nation.

This did not happen by accident. According to Duke University history professor Nancy MacLean’s outstanding book on the subject, the Koch Libertarian Network has been using its powerful influence in Republican controlled states to defund and privatize public schools since 1969. Why? Simply because massive tax cuts skewed to benefit billionaires like the Kochs require cuts in state education budgets, and billionaires don’t need public schools for their kids.

With the laudable exception of former Arizona Republican Gov. Jane Dee Hull, a lifelong public school teacher, Arizona’s Republican controlled legislatures have systematically reduced funding. Democrats in the legislature’s minority have been unable to stop them.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley

Congress — hard right and hard left

There are far more Democrats in Congress that are in the hard Left than Republicans are in the hard Right. The just published 52nd “Ratings of Congress” from CPAC’s (Conservative Political Action Conference) Center for Legislative Accountability found 14 Republican House members and three Republican Senators had 100% ratings on the CPAC report card of conservative issues and the Democrats had 76 House members and 38 Senators with zero ratings on the same report card. Plus, there are dozens of House Democrats with 3% ratings. In 1971, the first year of the Ratings, it was 61 Republican House members and 11 Senators with 100%. The Democrats had 39 House members and 23 Senators with zero ratings. So, over the last 52 years, the Republicans in Congress have moved more to the middle and Democrats have moved more to the hard Left.

Douglas R. Holm