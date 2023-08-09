





Fallen treasures

Dear Editor,

How heartbreaking to see so many beautiful tall trees fall in the recent storms! Many of these were native trees, which, with proper care should not be falling and which we sorely need to provide shade!

A tall tree cannot be supported by a few roots 2 feet from the surface, watered weekly and shallowly by drip systems. No tree will send roots down into dry soil! As these trees are replaced I hope Tucsonans will remember to plant native trees in or near a well, depression, drainage way or basin. These receptacles should be filled fully and infrequently so that the water soaks DEEP into the soil. Ideally, rain water can fill them most of the time, especially when they are mature. Divert your precious rainwater to your tree basins, not the storm drains! The roots of native trees will follow the water down deep and anchor the tree against winds. The water will not be lost, but banked for the tree to use for weeks.

Abigail Byrd

Midtown

Paying public loses again

I am saddened to hear the demise of the Pac-12 Conference and Arizona leaving for the Big 12. I am a season ticket holder since 1972 in football, basketball and baseball. The days of heading to Vegas/McKale Center West are gone. An easy road trip for away games are no longer a day’s drive away. The paying public is left behind due to the almighty dollars of a “bigger conference.” I will think twice before renewing my tickets in 2024. The good ol’ days are gone.

SAD!

Frank Valenzuela

Midtown

Tucson doesn’t need the RTA

Re: the Aug. 6 article “Do we really need the Regional Transportation Authority?”

Thank you Curtis Lueck for your column on the future of the RTA. I agree that the residents of the City of Tucson do not need the RTA and Tucson is better served implementing its own taxes without the interference of the RTA board.

The RTA board is controlled by the smaller jurisdictions, which represent only 15% of the county’s population. The needs of the urban core are not a priority, even though Tucson is the economic driver of the region. This was demonstrated by the board and staff stalling the North 1st Avenue RTA project. This project was needlessly delayed for a year and a half, as the community and the Tucson Mayor and Council demanded action.

Tucson doesn’t need a plan based on a 2006 framework controlled by an RTA board. The residents have demonstrated their support for the Move Tucson plan and I believe they will continue to support that plan and future funding proposals as they see the benefits of Prop 411.

Ruth Reiman

Midtown

Demise of Pac-12

Re: the Aug. 6 article “UA sports about to embark on new, but strange, life.”

In Greg Hansen’s Sunday Notebook he denigrates the Big 12 as a truck stop conference. He also says there is no one to blame for the demise of the Pac-12 except for ascribing some minor responsibility to Larry Scott, the former commissioner. There are a myriad reasons why the conference will soon only be an oil spot on the highway, as presented by numerous other sports columnists. At least truck stops have fuel and food. In one year the Pac-12 will have had access to neither.

Robert Matte Jr.

East side

Just 12 benefits to A new conference?

Re: the Aug. 6 article “12 ‘Big’ things for UA fans to look forward to.”

I can think of another. As an 86-year old I like to turn in early, and Big 12 away games will permit me that luxury without having to record the games and watch them the following day.

But I expect pitfalls as well. Over the years, I’ve watched a preponderance of negative results when our teams have to travel across three time zones, and especially when the games are scheduled in the early morning, our time. It’s a little matter of fighting our biological clocks as well as our opponents, especially when the home teams or the media have the discretion when the games are scheduled. I think new ground rules should be instituted regarding scheduling. And expect adjustments needed for cross country travels as well. Our athletes will have to endure a number of pressures they’ve not had before. Expect a number of adjustments initially.

John Schmidt

Southwest side

Inflation

Re: the Aug. 6 letter “Inflation.”

Although on target, the letter just missed the bullseye. While Biden’s Treasury Dept. has compounded inflation by continually printing money, much of Biden’s first day in office was spent reducing America’s oil production capacity. Meanwhile, Biden’s Energy Department was tasked with overseeing the near total depletion of our nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from a near historic maximum of 650M barrels (in mid-2020) down to today’s approximate 44M barrels. Not only are voters suffering from continual inflation but they are now more vulnerable to any natural disaster (or bitter winter) for which the SPR was created to mitigate. Inflation will never subside until fuel prices come down via increased domestic supply. More printed money just adds fuel to the fire. The ultimate trial by jury regarding the results of Biden’s inflation and America’s increased vulnerability during his term is scheduled for November 2024.

Bruce M. Prior

West side

Homelessness disdain

Re: the Aug. 6 article “Homeless protocol divides neighbors, mayoral candidates.”

Steller’s article about the homeless protocol impels me to recall the genesis of the problem. Public policy “experts” in the 1950’s devised a “deinstitutionalization” plan to eliminate the costs of institutionalized mental health patients. Deinstitutionalization flooded communities with invisible souls needing mental health care. Those homelessness numbers exploded with the addition of drug addicts, pandemic job losers, veterans needing help and others.

We have callously abandoned humans who need community assistance. Instead, we have tried to put them out of sight — in effect, sweeping them under the rug. Their numbers have grown. Today, these unfortunate and destitute humans have been deemed to be an eyesore and unworthy of community help, which might require sacrifices and financial support. Instead, as Steller has reported, we police them. That’s costly too. As for the homeless, they have a lousy lobby unable to bribe politicians.

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Arizona groundwater laws: Who is the wolf?

Re: the Aug. 7 article “Proposed rural groundwater-control laws are bad.”

Rep. Gail Griffin decries proposed groundwater pumping legislation as a “wolf under sheep’s clothing,” that will hurt individual farmers and rancher and invade their privacy. But look closer. Rep Griffin’s campaigns are funded almost entirely by big corporations, mining companies, utilities and their PACS. She has fought hard to make sure that a handful of large agribusinesses in Cochise County can keep pumping ground water with little restriction. She has not spoken up for the individual farmers, rancher, vintners and homeowners whose wells are already going dry in Cochise County. Who is the wolf here?

John Higgins

Southeast side

Paint the town white

This summers heat records have been shattered all across the state, and it’s only going to get worse. So far, Arizona’s efforts to combat climate change have been far too timid. Some things that need to be done 1. Mandate white roofs, white roads, and white (or pastel) exterior walls like an American version of a Greek Santorini. 2. Mandate solar water heating for all buildings and homes 3. Offer tax incentives to employers and employees to encourage the latter to live close to work. 4. Push hybrid/electric cars 5. Push energy efficient homes. The science behind the color white is simple and irrefutable. Black asphalt roads and other dark surfaces should be phased out and banned altogether. Haven’t you had the experience of driving in a white car after driving in a black one?

Otherwise, saguaros are going to go extinct in Pima county which would be a shame.

Mauricio Austin

North side

GOP Primary is an opportunity

For those concerned about the ideological extremism of today’s Republican party, here may be surprising news: it doesn’t have to be this way. All that is needed is for concerned citizens to register Republican and vote for moderate candidates in the primary elections. Registering Independent, or even Democratic, is of little use at the moment because the problems are arising in the GOP primary elections, not the general election. Anyone who wants to actually do something to combat extremism needs to register Republican for at least this cycle.

William Nelson