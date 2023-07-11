Alarming behavior?

Re: the June 19 letter "Trump indictment."

In this letter to the editor, there was a phrase "We should be extremely alarmed of the behavior of the former president of the United States. " Anyone who has known a sociopath/psychopath and/or had an education in abnormal psychology would recognize this personality disorder in Donald Trump. Given that this is who he is, I am not extremely alarmed at his behavior. His behavior is typical for a secondary psychopath. It's only when one views him as normal, do we find his behavior alarming. I expect Trump to act in a callous manner, showing no remorse for his sadistic actions, having no empathy, being deceitful and manipulative. He views himself as a demigod. Don't believe it. Be careful who you consider normal. Be careful who you vote for.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

We the people

Americans, Republican or Democrat. Our elected officials in Congress and the Senate are making a mockery out of our democracy. They do nothing for the people or the country except for making it look bad to all our allies. They refuse to pass laws that 60 to 70% of our country want. It is time to, as they say “Clean House.” Any elected Official, Republican or Democrat, now in the governing body’s coming up for election, should be replaced. Perhaps then we can get our country back on track having compromises between the two parties. Doing what is best for people and country.

Hal Brown

East side

Re-elect Lane

for Ward 1

I doubt any of Council Member Lane Santa Cruz's loudest opponents think they want to stifle the leadership of people of color or women, even though their actions seek to do just that. What these opponents call "not listening to the community" is actually a sign of progress toward the kind of justice and equity they believe they support. Councilmember Santa Cruz demonstrates the type of leadership in elected office that our world needs more of, and fortunately, they're actively inspiring new leaders every day through their commitment, integrity, passion, creativity, and kindness.

Miranda Schubert

Midtown

Lessons learned

were invaluable

Re: the July 1 article "Carrillo continues to set the standard."

The Arizona Referee Academy and the Flowing Wells Girls Basketball Summer League just wrapped up another successful collaborative effort to develop players, officials and teams.

In this day and age of winning first and foremost, it was refreshing to be connected to a league whose top priority was learning and enjoying the game of basketball. Coach Michael Perkins and his staff ran a league that was truly developmental for coaches, players, and officials thanks to the fact that there was no league playoff or champion.

As the Academy Training Coordinator, I can say that, although our officials made their share of mistakes, the lessons learned were invaluable. By and large, the coaches, players, and fans were tolerant of the growing pains associated with learning how to officiate high school basketball.

Kudos to all those that contributed to this positive community endeavor.

Jeffrey Jewett

Marana

No one is

above the law

I agree with Merrick Garland that no one is above the law, not even former presidents. Consider the fact that a former president was indicted on multiple felony counts of illegal possession and retention of government documents, including classified documents. He was also charged with obstruction of the investigation into illegal document retention and possession.

Consider the fact that he was arrested at dawn, cuffed, and fingerprinted. A mug shot was then taken just like any other criminal defendant. Until formal arraignment, he was detained and spent a night in jail. At his arraignment, because he was considered a flight risk (a rich man with his own private passenger-size jet), bail was set at 50 million dollars, and his passport was taken. Moreover, travel beyond Florida was restricted, and a gag order was imposed which prohibited any discussion of his indictment. The former president was treated just like any other criminal defendant because no one is above the law in America.

Gerald Farrington, retired community college professor of history, political science, and law

SaddleBrooke

Elected by fraud?

Re: the July 2 article "Another election director driven out by right-wing pressure."

None of this makes sense. Republican counties that consistently elect Republicans are claiming "massive" fraud. Counties who are voting for Donald Trump and conservatives down the ballot. So far, three county elections directors have quit their positions due to over-the-top partisanship from their fellow Republicans.

They elect Republican Legislators and Republican Supervisors and then claim "irregularities." Before 2020, no one made those claims publicly. Pinal County, for example, has elected Paul Gosar many times and now claims "irregularities." Should all their Legislators resign since they were elected by fraud? County Supervisors?

Good people are quitting because their lives and livelihoods are being threatened by partisan folks who are winning the elections.

How does any of this make sense?

John Yoakum

Midtown

Thank you!

As I write this on July 4, "THANK YOU" to all of the Patriots who made the celebration of this day possible. An extra "THANK YOU" to all of the patriots who prevented, and are continuing to prevent, anyone from celebrating Jan. 6.

Rick Cohn

West side

What about

the Democrats?

Re: the July 3 article "Intolerance creating dangerous atmosphere."

Sheldon Metz writes that only Republicans "threaten and promote violence," yet we all know that Democratic governors and mayors did nothing to quell the 2020 summer riots, in which scores of people were killed and which resulted in over $2 billion in property damage. He claims Trump supporters are fascist, but fascism is the combination of big business and big government, as in government Democrats in Washington supported by big business titans such as Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway), and Jeff Bezos (Amazon). He says Trump "ignores the Constitution," yet many of President Joe Biden's pet projects have been ruled unconstitutional, such as affirmative action and student loan relief. As for "attacks on democracy," only Democrats talk about packing the Supreme Court, and only Democrats try to prevent free speech on social media platforms on the basis of so-called "misinformation."

David Pearse

Foothills

Affirmative Action

Racial determination [261 U.S. 204, 210]: Congress, with support of the United States Supreme Court, defined "white Person as anyone that looks like them; used to determine US Citizenship.

How do you determine the "Race" of an individual who is the child of racially divergent parents? A melanin test? ABSURD! We are but ONE "Racially" heterogeneous Human population ... .so that ... .any schematic notion of race in human populations becomes arbitrary; used solely for the expression of hate, social and cultural exclusivity, and invidious discrimination.

The historic separation of Human populations has produced great variations in both physical characteristics and culture amongst us. As bases for racial classification, these differences are superficial. There are only INDIVIDUAL differences, aptitude and motivation that differentiate individuals and merit consideration.

"Affirmative Action" is a sop to racial minorities that undermines the very nature of our competitive system. Remedial programs are available for applicants with academic skills in language and mathematics below what is required by the College/University as determined by assessment examinations.

Francis Saitta